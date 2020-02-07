Saturday 8

Rejoicing Spirits: 11 a.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 743 E. Magnolia. Shush-free church service, food and fun for everyone but specifically for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. 827-8195.

Strengthening Our Hearts — 2020 Charity Dinner, Dance and Auction: 7 p.m., Salina Family YMCA, 570 YMCA. Live DJ, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, sponsor-a-kid tree. All proceeds benefit Strong Kids campaign! $50 per person; must be 21 years or older. Dinner and dessert plus 2 drink tickets. Casual attire and soft-soled shoes. 785-825-2151, tshow@salinaymca.org.

"Murder on the Orient Express": 7:30 p.m., Salina Community Theatre, 303 E. Iron. Mayhem among the elegant — an American tycoon lies dead, and detective Hercule Poirot must identify the murderer. Tickets: $20-$40. 785-827-3033, jr@salinatheatre.com.

Storm Large in concert at the Stiefel: 8 p.m., Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe. Tickets start at $29. 785-827-1998, jgates@stiefeltheatre.org.

LINDSBORG — The Sweet Easy: Chocolate Lovers Affair and Art Auction. 6:30 p.m., J.O. Sundstrom Conference Center, 102 N. Main. 26th annual event to fund college scholarships. Tickets, $25 at the door. lindsborgarts@gmail.com.

Sunday 9

Open Gaming: 1-6 p.m., Tech Center, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Youth and teens. No registration required. 825-4624.

"Murder on the Orient Express": 2 p.m., Salina Community Theatre, 303 E. Iron. Mayhem among the elegant — an American tycoon lies dead, and detective Hercule Poirot must identify the murderer. Tickets: $20-$40. 785-827-3033, jr@salinatheatre.com.

Salina Art Center 2nd Sunday: Fish Prints. 2 p.m., 242 S. Santa Fe Avenue. Join Jenny Davis and learn to make fish prints. Free and open to the public. 785-827-1431, info@salinaartcenter.org.

Salina Symphony Presents Classical Meets Jazz: 4 p.m., Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe. Guest artist, Nick Schroeder. Pre-concert talk with Dr. Littrell at 3 p.m. in the Watson Room. Cost: $20-$39. 785-823-1998, www.salinasymphony.org.

Jolly Mixers bingo: 5:30 p.m., mini bingo, regular bingo at 6:30, Muse Ballroom, 1700 Beverly.

VFW Post 1432 bingo: Early-bird bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 6, 1108 W. Crawford.

What IS a Living Wage? Community Discussion: 7 p.m., Banquet room, Martinelli's Little Italy, 158 S. Santa Fe. Third of five community discussions hosted by Dr. Phil Black, candidate for the Kansas House of Representatives, 69th District. The event is open to anyone. 785-246-5376, PhilBlackForStateRep@gmail.com.

ABILENE — 2020 Winter Film Festival: "The Biggest Little Farm": 2 p.m., Eisenhower Library Visitors Center, 200 S.E. Fourth. Rated PG. Free and open to the public.785-263-6700, samantha.kenner@nara.gov.

ABILENE — Bingo: 6 p.m., Abilene Elks Club, 417 N.W. Fourth.

LOGAN — 43rd Annual High School Art Show Preview: 2-4 p.m. Feb. 9, Dane G. Hansen Memorial Museum, 110 Main. Show will be on display through March 8. 785-689-4846, director@hansenmuseum.org.

McPHERSON — McPherson Gem and Mineral Club monthly meeting: 3 p.m., McPherson Senior Center, 112 E. Euclid. Learn about fossils, minerals, rocks, lapidary and earth science.

SYLVAN GROVE — Bethlehem Lutheran Church Annual Pancake Day: 11 a.m.-7 p.m., N. Indiana. Serving pancakes, whole hog sausage, eggs, homemade pies and beverages By freewill donation Proceeds support mission projects. 785-526-7152, bethlehem@wtciweb.com.