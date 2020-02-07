Federal charges were filed Friday against three Wichita men in connection with an armed robbery earlier this week at a convenience store in Newton, U.S. Attorney for Kansas Stephen McAllister said.

Jeremiah Urias, 18, Rico Montes, 27, and Jorge Correa, 25, all of Wichita, were charged with committing a robbery Feb. 4 at EZ Trip, 100 S. Main in Newton. A criminal complaint filed in the case alleges two robbers entered the store before 6 a.m. One of the robbers, wearing a red hoodie, pointed a handgun at a clerk and demanded money, which the clerk gave him. Then a second robber carrying a military-style rifle demanded more money. While waiting for the money, the second robber walked around the store firing shots into the ceiling and an ATM.

Officers used surveillance video to determine a suspect vehicle description with a tag number. That information was put out to surrounding counties and the Kansas Highway Patrol. About an hour later, Kansas Highway Patrol in Salina located the suspect vehicle and began a pursuit. The vehicle crashed Salina South High School, and at least one suspect fled on foot.

If convicted, the three could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The FBI, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Newton Police Department investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger is prosecuting.