The free dental clinic at the Western State Bank Expo Center proved so popular, and so understaffed, that many people were turned away by the time registration opened Friday morning at 5:30 a.m.

Numbered wrist-bands will again be available on a first come, first served basis at 10 p.m. Friday night.

Those who receive a wristband will be expected to arrive at the expo center in time for triage at 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

The event, organized by the Kansas Mission of Mercy and Kansas Dental Charitable Foundation, promised 800 patients would be treated each of the two days the clinic is scheduled to be in Dodge City.

Volunteer Mark Beal said they stopped handing out wristbands at 5 a.m. after the 400th person registered.

Beal cited a shortage of volunteers as the reason for the cap.

Dr. Brett Roufs, a volunteer dentist and coordinator of the event, cited too, the shortage of volunteer dentists.

“We used to set up 60 dental chairs but now have had to cut back to 40 or 50 chairs,” he said.

Each patient will typically spend one hour with a dentist.