Two area high school seniors reported signing for college football teams.

Newton High School senior Josh Edson signed to play for Southwestern College and Halstead High School senior Scott Grider signed with Fort Hays State.

Edson is a 6-foot-1, 170-pound wide receiver and defensive back. He was a first-team All-Class 5A selection by the Kansas Football Coaches Association and a second-team All-Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League I selection.

Edson rushed the ball 53 times for 266 yards and three touchdowns. He hit five of 22 passes for 172 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He caught 48 passes for 644 yards and a touchdown.

He had 40 total tackles on defense with an interception.

Southwestern was 5-6 last fall, 5-5 in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Grider is a 5-10, 190-pound running back and defensive back.

He was a first-team All-Central Kansas League selection on both sides of the ball.

Grider had 159 carries for 1,085 yards rushing and 22 touchdowns. He added 188 yards in kick returns and 280 yards in punt returns.

On defense, Grider had 75 total tackles.

Fort Hays State is an NCAA Division II team in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association. The Tigers were 8-3 last season overall and in MIAA play.