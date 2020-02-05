BOWLING

GOODWILL

Buggsy’s Raiders;46.5;29.5

Arrowhead;44;32

Midway Motors;41.5;34.5

All 3 Holes;37;39

Heavy Pork;37;39

We B Gone;31;45

Miles Properties;31;45

Roofing Services;28;48

High Single Game — Brett Ashcraft, Midway Motors, 289; High Single Series — Brett Ashcraft, Midway Motors, 702; High Team Game — Midway Motors, 1,066; High Team Series — All 3 Holes, 3,022.

Flip-Flop

Shop competes

SALINA — The Flip-Flop Shop gymnastics team competed at the Extreme Gymnastics Winter Wonderland Invitational Jan. 26 and 27 at the Salina Fieldhouse.

The Flip-Flop Shop AAU gymnasts will compete Saturday and Sunday in Andover.

Flip-Flop Shop results are listed below (score-place):

;Vault;Bars;Beam;Floor;AA

Level 2, All Ages

Emily Lehrman;9.0-6;6.650-8;8.45-5;8.7-6;33.0-8

Bralyn Cheeks;8.9-7;8.950-3;8.850-2;9.45-2;36.15-2

Level 3, Age 9

Abrielle Crist;8.95-9;9.55-1;9.1-5;8.15-9;35.75-8

Level 3, Age 10

Bella Rivera;9.35-1;8.25-8;8.5-7;9.0-4;35.1-6

Kylie Fager;9.05-7;9.0-4;9.0-3;8.65-6;35.7-5

Excel Gold, Age 11A

Coe’lina Mosqueda;8.4;9.05-4;8.6-3;9.15-4;35.20-5

Excel Gold, Ages 13-14

Janessa Sutton;8.1;8.3;6.85;7.8;31.05-9

Excel Gold, Ages 15-17

Elisa Fernandez;8.2-4;8.75-4;7.45-4;8.3-4;32.70-4

Level 4, Ages 8-9

Brooklyn Fast;7.0-3;8.25-2;8.25-2;8.1-3;31.60-3

Level 4, Age 10

Ella Gibson;7.4;8.5-4;8.85-4;8.6;33.35-6

Level 4, Ages 12-13

Abby Steinert;7.1;8.35;9.0-2;9.0-3;33.45-6

Level 7, Age 12-13

Ashley Lehman;9.2-4;9.0-3;7.45;9.4-3;35.05-5

Tamia Cheeks;9.4-2;8.85;8.2-4;9.25;35.70-4

KCAC baseball

team named

WICHITA — Below is the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference pre-season baseball team as selected by the conference coaches:

Cody Muncy, Oklahoma Wesleyan, 1B, jr., Red Oak, Okla.

Christian Stone-*, Tabor, 2B, sr., Mooresville, N.C.

Armando Flores, Sterling, 3B, sr., Merced, Calif.

Matt Johnson, Tabor, SS, sr., Wichita

Matt Nunes-*, York, C, sr., Fowler, Calif.

Trevor Johnson-*, McPherson, C, jr., San Diego

Daunte Freeman-*, Saint Mary, OF, sr., Sacramento

Jeremiah Arellano-^, Ottawa, OF, so., Pueblo, Colo.

Isaac Wersland, Oklahoma Wesleyan, OF, sr., Cle Elum, Wash.

Wesley Galloway, Sterling, OF, sr., Fairfield, Calif.

Jarrod Manick-*, McPherson, P, sr., Aldergrove, B.C., Canada

Jared Gray, Ottawa, P, sr., Auburn, Wash.

Darrick Watts-^, Tabor, P, sr., Arvada, Colo.

Jake Olofson, Kansas Wesleyan, P, sr., Livermore, Calif.

Jason Nowlin, Bethany, P, so., Houston

Troy Puga-*, Friends, DH/Util., sr., Pueblo, Colo.

Danny Pere-z^, Oklahoma Wesleyan, DH/Util., sr., Queens, N.Y.

*-2019 All-KCAC First Team

^-2019 All-KCAC Second Team

TBT returns

to Wichita

WICHITA — The Basketball Tournament will return to Wichita for the second straight year.

The $2 million winner-take-all tournament will hold a regional event July 30 through Aug. 2 at Koch Arena on the campus of Wichita State University.

The regional tournament will feature eight teams with the winner moving onto the final round of eight teams. Cameron’s Crew, a team of Ohio State alumni, downed the Golden Eagles, a team of Marquette alumni 66-60 in the national finals last year.

The regional at Wichita drew about 20,000 fans total for four days.

Expected to return for the Wichita regional is the AfterShocks, a team of Wichita State alumni. Players committed to the team, according to the press release, are Toure Murry, Clevin Hannah, Shaq Morris, Conner Frankamp, Rashard Kelly and Joe Ragland, Tekele Cotton and J.T. Durley.

A team of Kansas alumni also competed last year (Self Made), along with a Kansas State alumni team (Purple & Black), Colorado alumni, a team from Fort Hood, Iowa United and Sideline Cancer, a team devoted to raising money for cancer research.

The application for teams wanting to compete will open March 15.

Tickets are available at the Koch Arena box office or by calling (316) 978-FANS (3267).

More information about the tournament is available at http://www.thetournament.com/.

KCAC names

assistant

WICHITA — Josie Kremzar has been named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference assistant commissioner for operations.

She will serve as event manager for conference championships and supervise the sports information department.

“Josie is a talented marketing professional who will help not only the conference office but also the athletic departments at our member schools,” KCAC commissioner Dr. Scott Crawford said. “I know she will have a very positive effect on how we run conference championships and other important events such as our volleyball Fall Fling in August at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. She has a demonstrated ability to engage with communities in ways the conference has never before accomplished.”

She previously worked at Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land, Texas; the University of Houston, Baylor University and the Colorado Sky Sox baseball team.

Prep volleyball

rules changes

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Federation of High School Associations has announced several rule changes for high school volleyball, which will take effect for the fall of 2020.

Nearly all of the rule changes involve pre-game administration.

The penalty for submitting an incorrect roster before the 10-minute mark before a match has been changed from a loss of point and rally to an administrative yellow card (caution). The penalty for roster corrections after the 10-minute mark remains a loss of point and rally.

An incorrect number for the libero on the lineup may now be corrected before play begins without a penalty.

A yellow card issued against a coach or the bench will not require the head coach to remain seated until the end of the match, however a second yellow card of red card will require the head coach to remain seated for the remainder of the match.

Players may now wear a protective face mask similar to those worn in other sports such as basketball. The mask must be “made of hard material and must be molded to the face with no protrusions.”

A change in referee’s signals have been made during substitutions: “a substitution be represented with two short whistles by the official, followed by two shoulder-height rotations of the forearms around each other with closed hands.”

More information about the changes are available at www.nfhs.org. “Click on ‘Activities & Sports’ at the top of the home page and select ‘Volleyball.’”

ECHL rule

changes made

PRINCETON, N.J. – The ECHL, of which the Wichita Thunder is a member, made two rule changes at its winter meetings held during the All-Star break.

Beginning with games Feb. 10, at the referee’s discretion, goaltender interference has been added to the list of infractions that are eligible for video replay review.

The roster for the 2020 Kelly Cup playoffs has been set at 24 — 20 active players and four reserves.

McPherson tennis

coach resigns

McPHERSON — McPherson College tennis coach Rafael Bulnes has resigned.

A 2016 McPherson grad, he began coaching in 2018. He led both the men’s and women’s teams to the KCAC post-season tournament titles and berths in the NAIA nationals.

Assistant athletics director for communications Jeremy Nelson has been named interim tennis coach.