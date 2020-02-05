Today’s Birthday (02/05/20). Anything is possible with teamwork this year. Strengthen foundations with disciplined planning. Winter introspection and rest prepare you for summer group changes, before an energy boost. Resolve a romantic barrier next winter with help from friends. Strengthen community bonds for growth, fun and love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Discuss hopes, dreams, goals and ambitions with your inner circle. Help a relative achieve a seemingly impossible goal. Long shots can pay off.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially quick, charming and intuitive. Aim your talents to take advantage of breaking news. Get into a larger conversation about a subject you love.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Talk about what you love and dream about. What could be possible? Look sharp to catch a profitable and unexpected opportunity. Run with it.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Talk about what you’re learning. Unexpected personal insights arise in conversation. Listen to your intuition, especially regarding a personal project. Grow what you love.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Find a quiet place for dreaming. Envision an inspiring possibility. Notice an opportunity within reach and plan the steps to make things happen.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — A friend can get through where you can’t. Link arms to take advantage of collaborative opportunities. Social connections provide just the talents needed.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Benefit from a positive professional surprise. Grab an unexpected chance for a career surge. Listen to your heart. Build structures with integrity. Discuss passions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — A dreamy educational or travel opportunity presents itself. Hitch a ride with someone going the same way. Discover and learn about a beloved subject.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Pull together to take advantage of an unforeseen financial opportunity for a shared venture. Contribute your talents, ideas and passion. It could get lucrative.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You and a partner can accomplish amazing results together. Collaborate and coordinate for maximum value. Share your skills, talents and heart for a common vision.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — All that practice is paying off. Grab an unexpected chance to raise your performance to the next level. Train for the work you love.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Love beats any other card. Play the game to win. Take advantage of a lucky chance by watching for it. Let your heart guide you.