LINDSBORG – The Bethel College women’s basketball team hit just 29.8 percent from the field (14 of 47) and committed 31 turnovers, falling to Bethany 55-41 Wednesday night in KCAC play in Lindsborg.

Bethel lost the first quarter by five points and the next three by three points.

Bethel trailed 14-9 after the first quarter, 28-20 at the half and 42-31 after three quarters.

The Swedes managed a little better shooting at 37.5 percent (21 of 56). Bethel outscored Bethany 15-6 from 3-point range, but was outscored 11-8 from the line.

Autumn Garrett and Hannah Ferguson each scored 10 points for Bethany, 18-7 overall and 15-5 in KCAC play.

Abby Schmidt led Bethel with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Alex Bearup added 10 points with 12 rebounds.

For the third time in her career, Schmidt broke the single-season record in rebounds. She has 333 for the season.

Bethel is 11-14, 7-12 in KCAC play. Bethel is in 10th place, but just one game out of the top eight in the conference with five games remaining.

Bethel plays at 5 p.m. Saturday at McPherson. Bethel fell to McPherson 71-59 earlier this season. McPherson is 12-14, 8-12 in KCAC play after a 68-61 win at Oklahoma Wesleyan.

BETHEL (11-14, 7-12 KCAC) — Abby Schmidt 5-8 2-8 12, Sydney Tenant 0-0 0-0 0, Alex Bearup 4-14 0-0 10, Kayla Newman 0-1 1-2 1, Josie Calzonetti 2-4 2-2 6, Claira Spurgeon 0-0 0-0 0, Ashtyn Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Brielle Hampton 2-10 2-2 8, Melinda Vargas 0-5 1-4 1, Macie Price 1-5 0-0 3. TOTALS 14-47 8-18 41.

BETHANY (18-7, 15-5 KCAC) — Lauren Welsch 3-10 1-2 8, Halei Wortham 0-2 3-4 3, Hannah Ferguson 5-8 0-0 10, Sitori Carver 1-2 0-0 2, Sena Aktas 0-3 4-6 4, Kelsi Mueller 2-5 0-0 5, Vasha Moore 3-12 0-0 6, Autumn Garrett 5-9 0-1 10, Destinee Goodin 2-3 3-4 7, Julia Nyguard 0-1 0-0 0, Meghan Goff 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 21-56 11-17 55.

Bethel;9;11;11;10;13;—41

Bethany;14;14;14;13;—55

Total fouls — Bethel 20, Bethany 22. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — Bethel: Calzonetti. Bethany: Ferguson. 3-point shooting — Bethel 5-19 (Bearup 2-6, Calzonetti 0-2, Hampton 2-8, Price 1-3), Bethany 2-13 (Welsch 1-3, Wortham 0-2, Aktas 0-2, Mueller 1-3, Moore 0-2, Garrett 0-1). Rebounds — Bethel 43 (Bearup 12), Bethany 33 (Moore 6). Assists — Bethel 10 (Bearup 5), Bethany 9 (Garrett 4). Turnovers — Bethel 31 (Price 10), Bethany 15 (Carver 4). Blocked shots — Bethel 4 (Bearup 2), Bethany 2 (Mueller 1, Nyguard 1). Steals — Bethel 4 (Bearup 2), Bethany 15 (Garrett 4).