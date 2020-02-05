The youth group at Zion Lutheran Church has decided how to spend funds raised during fireworks sales in 2019 — feed the hungry.

The group will host a meal packaging event at the church, 225 S. Poplar, from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 8.

"I am really proud of them," said Donna Williams, youth coordinator for the church.

The youth group at Zion Lutheran Church has taken the lead, but the congregation has stepped forward. The youngest volunteer expected Saturday is 4 years old, and the oldest is 82.

"Our youth group has worked at youth events in other parts of the country to do this and have become pretty passionate about this based on their own experience," Williams said. "They were at an event last year in Minneapolis where how many gazillion meals were packaged."

The church has a tall order to fill — 20,000 meals. Right now, the church needs about 20 more volunteers to get the job done.

The church is partnering with NUMANA of El Dorado to package 20,000 meals for children in need. Those meals are destined for Feed My Children from Oklahoma City.

"The thing that is different about our event is instead of focusing on international hunger, we are focusing in domestic," Williams said. "All 20,000 of these meals will stay in country. Right now we have about 15 million families that do not have enough food to feed the family."

Formed in August 2008, NUMANA Inc. is a nonprofit whose prime directive and focus as an international hunger relief organization reaches out as the hands and feet of Jesus to feed and care for the children who are malnourished in the world's most impoverished countries and the United States.

Locally there have been meal packing events at Bethel College and by the Newton High School FFA Club, among others.

Children as far away as Haiti, Vietnam, Malawi, El Salvador, Honduras, Columbia, South Africa, Rwanda, Sierra Leone and Liberia have benefited from the efforts of thousands of people who spend a few hours to package meals. NUMANA meals consist of rice, soy protein, freeze-dried pinto beans and a blend of vitamins and minerals targeted to help the immune system of the chronically under-nourished.

The cost of each meal is about 30 cents and that includes all of the ingredients, packaging, administration, and international shipping of the container.

To volunteer for the packing event, call 316-283-1441 or visit https://numanainc.com/event/zion-lutheran-church/. Participation reservations will be on a first-come, first-served basis. When the church reaches its maximum, registration will close.