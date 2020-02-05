LINDSBORG – The Bethel College men’s basketball team was able to pull away in the second half for a 93-69 win over Bethany Wednesday night in KCAC play in Lindsborg.

Bethel outscored the Swedes 52-37 in the second half to break open a nine-point game.

Bethel improves to 18-7, 13-6 in KCAC play. Bethel moves into third place in the conference with five games to play. Bethel is a game behind Oklahoma Wesleyan for second place and a game and a half behind Ottawa.

The Threshers also clinch a spot in the KCAC post-season tournament for the first time since 2016.

Bethany drops to 9-15, 6-14 in KCAC play. Bethel sweeps the regular-season series between the two teams.

Bethel led 12-5 after the first five minutes of play and led by as many as 12 in the first half. The Threshers led 41-32 at the half.

Bethel outscored McPherson 45-15 from 3-point range.

Jaylon Scott led Bethel with 20 points, 13 rebounds and eight steals. Garrett White also scored 20 points. Dakota Foster scored 16 points and Terrell Marshall scored 14.

Scott broke the school record for rebounds in a season at 309.

Isiah Saenz led the Swedes with 15 points. Ray Miller, Dylan Smith and Milton Massey each added 11 points. Baptiste Chazelas had 10 rebounds.

Bethel plays at 7 p.m. Friday at 7 p.m. Saturday at McPherson. The Bulldogs are 18-8, 13-78 in KCAC play, falling to Oklahoma Wesleyan 92-53. Bethel won the first meeting 88-75.

McPherson is tied for fourth in the conference, a half-game behind Bethel.

BETHEL (18-7, 13-6 KCAC) — Clifford Byrd II 1-4 3-4 6, Scott Garriga 2-2 0-0 4, Jaylon Scott 7-16 2-2 20, Greg White 1-2 1-2 4, Garrett White 6-14 4-5 20, Terrell Marshall 4-9 5-6 14, Tavaughn Flowers 0-1 0-0 0, Poe Bryant 2-4 5-5 9, Dakota Foster 6-11 0-0 16. TOTALS 29-63 20-24 93.

BETHANY (18-8, 13-7 KCAC) — Baptiste Chazelas 1-2 0-0 2, Isiah Saenz 5-11 2-3 15, Dalton Smyres 1-2 1-2 3, Dylan Smith 5-8 0-1 11, Shammond Ivory 3-12 1-2 7, Ray Miller 4-10 3-4 11, Milton Massey 5-6 1-2 11, Justin Jones 3-16 2-2 9. TOTALS 27-67 10-16 69.

Bethel;41;52;—93

Bethany;32;37;—69

Total fouls — Bethel 15, Bethany 19. Technical fouls — Bethel: Bryant 1:20-2h. Bethany: Saenz 12:10-2h. Smyres 9:54-2h. Fouled out — Bethel: Bryant. 3-point shooting — Bethel 15-32 (Byrd II 1-3, Scott 4-9, Gr.White 1-2, Ga.White 4-9, Marshall 1-3, Foster 4-6), Bethany 5-20 (Saenz 3-6, Smith 1-2, Ivory 0-3, Jones 1-9). Rebounds — Bethel 46 (Scott 13), Bethany 36 (Chazelas 10). Assists — Bethel 16 (Scott 4, Gr.White 4, Marshall 4), Bethany 16 (Chazelas 4). Turnovers — Bethel 21 (Marshall 6), Bethany 21 (Saenz 5, Smith 5). Blocked shots — Bethel 1 (Gr.White 1), Bethany 5 (Chazelas 3). Steals — Bethel 13 (Scott 8), Bethany 13 (Smyres 3, Smith 3).