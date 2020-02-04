Schmidt takes

KCAC honors

WICHITA — For the fifth time this season, Bethel College junior Abby Schmidt was named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference defensive player of the week.

In two games, Schmidt scored 50 points with 29 assists, an assist, a steal and five blocked shots. Bethel was 1-1 for the week.

Schmidt is first in the NAIA Division II in total blocks (73) and total rebounds (322). She is second in both blocks per game (3.17) and defensive rebounds per game (9.6). Schmidt is third in field goal percentage (.611) and offensive rebounds per game (4.39).

Bethel claims

more records

PITTSBURG — The Bethel College track team claimed seven school records competing in a pair of meets.

Friday, Bethel competed at the Wichita State Invitational at the Heskett Center. Saturday, Bethel competed in the Wendy’s Pitt State Invitational.

At the WSU meet, the Bethel men were sixth out of nine teams in the NAIA-NCAA Division II and III team standings. The women were eighth.

At Wichita State, Kristen Herzet broke her own record in the weight throw in 14.44 (47-4 1/2), taking fifth. Robert Graham set a new record in the men’s weight throw in 14.67 meters (48-1 3/4).

Austin Cheatham took second in the shot put in 16.99 meters (55-9), breaking the NAIA automatic qualifying mark of 15.75 meters. A transfer from Friends, his mark is currently ranked third in the NAIA. He hit the mark on his first attempt of the season. Cheatham finished behind Newton High grad Cory Martens, who won in 18.69 (61-4). Martens was competing unattached for Wichita State.

Cheatham was named KCAC field athlete of the week for his weekend.

Jen Andres ran a season best 8.20 in the 60-meter dash, fourth in prelims. She ran a sixth-place 8.31 in the finals.

Rudy Juarez set a new personal best in the 60-meter dash in 7.02. Braylen Brewer followed at 7.14.

Brewer won the 200-meter dash in 22.76.

Angus Siemens set a new record in the 3,000-meter run in 9:42.48, taking seventh.

At the PSU meet, Kemroy Cupid broke his record in the 60-meter dash, taking fifth in 6.84, the top time among NAIA runners at the meet. He is now ranked eighth in the NAIA.

Brewer finished the 400-meter dash in 49.23. Cheatham went 15.81 meters in the weight throw, the top mark among NAIA competitors.

Bethel competes Feb. 14 at the Concordia (Neb.) Invitational in Seward.

Wichita State Inv.

Bethel results

WOMEN

Weight throw — 5. K.Herzet 14.44m (47-4 1/2), 31. Corley 8.79m (27-2).

Shot put — 17. K.Herzet 10.56m (34-7 3/4), 31. Corley 8.79m (28-10 1/4).

60-m. dash — 6. Andres 8.31 (8.20 prelims).

600-m. run — 5. Meyer 1:47.07.

Mile run – 16. Graber 6:31.35.

800-m. run — 15. Graber 2:57.74.

200-m. dash – 7. Andres 27.64.

1,000-m. run — 10. Dashney 4:02.54.

MEN

Weight throw — 7. Graham 14.67 (48-1 3/4).

Shot put — 2. Cheatham 16.55m (55-9).

60-m. dash — 4. Juarez 7.02 (7.09 prelims), 9. Brewer 7.14.

600-m. run — 11. Morgan 1:30.74.

Mile run — 27. Grame 5:42.64.

800-m. run — 20. Grame 2:36.91.

200-m. dash — 1. Brewer 22.76.

3,000-m. run — 7. Siemens 9:42.48.

Pittsburg State Inv.

Bethel results

WOMEN

Weight throw — 30. Herzet 13.64m.

Shot put — 34. Herzet 11.11m.

MEN

Shot put — 11. Cheatham 15.81.

60-m. dash — 12. Cupid 6.84, 84. Brewer 7.20.

400-m. dash — 26. Brewer 49.43, 37. Cupid 50.24.

Bethel cheer,

dance compete

SALINA — The Bethel College competitive cheer and dance squads opened the season with three meets.

The dance team made its debut with a fifth-place finish Jan. 24 at the Day of the Duels in Wichita. The team posted a score of 59.125 average in two routines.

The dance team was fifth Friday at the Bethel Invitational.

Saturday, the team took second out of three teams at the Kansas Wesleyan Invitational with a score of 53.65.

The cheer teams was third out of fifth at the Day of the Duels with an average score of 67.125.

Bethel was fifth out of 10 teams at the Bethel Invitational, a meet that featured teams from Florida, Oklahoma and Texas.

Bethel won the Kansas Wesleyan Invitational at 64.35.

Both teams compete at the KCAC Championships Feb. 21 at Avila in Kansas City, Mo.

KCAC tennis

teams named

WICHITA — Below is the KCAC pre-season tennis teams as selected by the conference coaches:

WOMEN

Brittany Zipf*, jr., McPherson, Rockhampton, Queensland, Australia

Emilia Schorghuber*, so., Southwestern, Muhldorf, Germany

Erica Paradise*, so., McPherson, Bakersfield, Calif.

Madeline Watson^, jr., Friends, Goddard

Gabby Arias^, jr., Ottawa, Glen Burnie, Md.

Juila Perez Wienese, so., Ottawa, Vinaros, Spain

*-2019 KCAC First Team

^-2019 KCAC Second Team

MEN

Raul Rivero Eggers* , so., Bethany

Claudio Quinones*, sr., Ottawa, Barcelona, Spain

Jacob Turley*, jr., McPherson, Milton Keynes, England

Franco Poi*, sr., Southwestern, Cordoba, Argentina

David Moral-Tebar^, so., Southwestern, La Roda, Spain

Julien Bodin^, jr., McPherson, Cartagena, Spain

*-2019 KCAC First Team

^-2019 KCAC Second Team

Wichita Wings

burn Inferno

PARK CITY — The Wichita Wings claimed a 6-5 overtime win over the Colorado Inferno FC Saturday in Major Arena Soccer League 2 play at Hartman Arena.

Alex Moseley scored two goals with two assists for Wichita. Nico Andre, Wilmer Canales, David Lucio and Leo Sosa each added a goal. Brent Hobson had two assists. Steven Hamersky had 20 saves.

For the Inferno, Ismael Morales scored two goals. Raul Elias scored a goal with an assist. Felix Elias and Josue Jiminez each added a goal. Justin Dzuba had 14 saves.

Wichita is 6-2, second place in the MASL2. The Inferno is third in the league at 5-5.

Wichita hosts the Kansas City Comets of the MASL at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Thunder falls

to Allen

ALLEN, Texas — The Wichita Thunder hockey team lost a pair of games to the Allen Americans during the weekend in ECHL play.

Wichita fell to Allen 6-3 Friday in Wichita. Wichita lost 7-6 Saturday in Allen.

In Friday’s game, Tyler Sheehy scored two goals. Alex Breton scored a goal with two assists. Oliver Archambault scored a goal with four assists. Jared Vanwormer and Les Lancaster each scored a goal. Jake Paterson had 15 saves and Derek Baribeau had seven.

For Wichita, Spencer Dorowicz and Peter Crinella each scored a goal with an assist. Patrik Parkkonen added a goal. Dylan Wells had 26 saves.

In Saturday’s game, Wichita led 4-1 after the first period and 5-3 after the second.

Sheehy scored two goals with an assist. Josh Lammon scored a goal with two assists. Jordan Topping had two assists. Brett Pollock, Jack Sadek and Breton each scored a goal with an assist. Lancaster added a goal. Baribeau had 24 saves.

For Wichita, Crinella scored two goals with an assist. Billy Exell and Garrett Schmitz each scored a goal with an assist. Shaquille Merasty and Zachary Borsoi each scored a goal. Mitch Gillam had 30 saves.

Allen leads the ECHL Mountain at 33-8-6-2. Wichita drops to sixth place in the division at 19-22-8-0.

The Thunder hosts Utah at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.

THUNDER PLAYER CHANGES — The Edmonton Oilers assigned goalie Dylan Wells, defenseman Vincent Desharnais and forward Beau Starett to the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League.

Wells is a third-year pro. In seven games with Bakersfield, he is 0-4-1 with a 3.77 goals-against-average and a .878 save percentage. In four games with Wichita, he is 1-2-1 with a 5.44 GAA and a .842 save percentage.

Desharnais is a rookie. In 23 games with Wichita, he has 10 assists. He has played five games with Bakersfield.

Starrett is a rookie. He has scored 16 goals with 12 assists in 47 games with Wichita. He has played one game with Bakersfield.