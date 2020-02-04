The Ottawa University wrestling teams swept the KCAC weekly honors. The office announced Monday that Lyric Gonsalves and Gabriel McDuffie were the women’s and men’s KCAC wrestler of the week.

Gonsalves posted a 6-1 record this past week, earning all six victories at the Spire Classic and improving her overall season record to 12-4. She earned three fall wins and three technical fall wins to finish first in the 143-pound weight class. She bested three individually ranked opponents at the Spire Classic, two by technical fall and one by fall. Her one loss on the week came against No. 8 Wayland Baptist, where she fell to Desiree Zavala, who is the No. 1 ranked wrestler at 136.

McDuffie competed in a bigger weight class this past week and came away with two wins. His pin against Bethany helped lead the Braves to a 39-3 win over the Swedes. In his second fall victory, he upset the No. 16 ranked wrestler in the NAIA in the 157-pound weight class.