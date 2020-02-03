KENDALL - Mona Rae (Alexander) Trussell, age 82, died at the Kearny County Hospital in Lakin, KS on January 27, 2020. She was born on September 17, 1937 in Syracuse, KS, the daughter of Roy Elmer Alexander and Jewell Wilma (Rogers) Alexander.

She attended Kendall High School in Kendall, KS and graduated in 1955. In May of 1958, she married Ronald V. Trussell. They moved a number of times due to Ronald being a Park Ranger. While living in the Bryce Canyon National Park he died in a plane crash. Mona ultimately moved and relocated to Kendall, KS. Mona drove the Kendall School bus until the school closed and then she began driving school bus for Lakin for 25 years. She was a volunteer firefighter in Kendall for 25 years.

She is survived by a son, Justin Trussell of Kendall, KS, a granddaughter, Brooke Garvey of Lakin, KS, grandson, Chase Trussell of Syracuse, KS, step grandson, Brad Weilert of Garden City. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Jerry Alexander, and a step Granddaughter, Branna Weilert

Memorial Services will be held on February 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. (MST) at the Kendall United Methodist Church, in Kendall, KS, followed by a lunch at the Community Building in Kendall. Condolences may be sent to fellersfh@yahoo.com. In-lieu-of-flowers memorial contributions may be payable Kendall Fire Department, sent in care of Fellers Funeral Home & Monuments LLC, P.O. Box 1253, 401 N. Sumner, Syracuse, KS 6 7878.