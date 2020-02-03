HUGOTON - Barbara Ann (Mumy) Dunn, age 75, died on January 22, 2020 in Amarillo, TX. She was born to Irvin O. Mumy Jr. and Laverna C. (Ernst) on October 27, 1944 in Walterboro, SC. Barbara and Don Ray Dunn were married November 28, 1970, at Littleton, CO.

Survivors include husband Don Dunn of Richfield, KS.; two sons, David Dunn of Richfield, KS., Jared Dunn of Liberal, KS.; brother, Gene Mumy of Savannah, GA.; sister, Linda Milburn of Rolla, KS. Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Irvin O. Mumy Jr., mother, Laverna C. Hobbs, stepfather, Robert Hobbs and stepmother, Dorothy Mumy.

Visitation will be held January 31, 2020, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Robson Funeral Home, Hugoton. Funeral Service will be February 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Richfield United Methodist Church with graveside services to follow at Richfield Cemetery. A memorial has been established for the Richfield United Methodist Church, Rolla Hope and Hands for Hope. Memorials may be mailed to Robson Funeral Home, PO Box 236, Hugoton, KS 67951.