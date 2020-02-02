The final day of the Southern Plains-Iroquois Activities Association League Tournament at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City featured both girls and boys championship games Saturday.

In the girls championship game, the Spearville Lady Royal Lancers took charge early and outdistanced the South Gray Lady Rebels and took the SPIAA Girls Tournament Championship 56-32.

Spearville coach Andrew Kempke said the team came out with intensity and locked in on what the Rebels were going to do. "We pressed the passer," Kempke said. "We played hard and with intensity.

"Holding a team to zero points in a quarter is hard especially against a team the caliber of South Gray. Anna Stein really stepped up and finished at the line well."

Kempke added this game was the best the team has played turnover-free.

"I'd like to see us do that against everybody," Kempke said. "The entire team did a great job. Players one through seven went out and played that well. It's good to have that depth."

The team had to work hard to shut down the Rebels' Christy Wiebe. Alissa Heskamp and Ehlaina Hartman split that duty and did a good job covering her.

As a whole, the team did a good job playing defense.

Kempke admitted the league is better this year than he thought it would be and will have to keep up the intensity now as they head into the rest of the season. They had to come out firing and play with intensity to stay in the game.

South Gray coach Paul Clancy said his team just didn't have an answer in the first quarter when they did not score. Plus they had two girls in foul trouble and its hard to come back from that.

"Spearville plays good defense. They played a great game. It was outstanding," Clancy said. "It's hard to come back against a team when you're down like that."

In the second half, the Rebels got into a better rhythm and fought to come back.

"They didn't quit. They played harder and didn't give up," Clancy said. "We worked hard to come back. There's no quit in the South Gray Rebels."

The Lancers have been down at the half before this season and

the team will have to continue to be aggressive as the rest of the season doesn't get any easier.

"We're going to have tough games," Clancy said.

The Lancers came out and took charge with aggressive defense and they found the basket early to take a 12-0 lead with two minutes to go in the first quarter.

The Rebels struggled to get through the Lancers defense and were challenged at every shot and pass that led to turnovers and points for the Lancers.

The score at the end of the first quarter, Spearville 14, South Gray 0.

The Rebels finally got on the scoreboard at 7:20 in the first half. But the Lancers kept pouring on the pressure with defensive rebounds that led to shots under the basket and from the three point line.

The Rebels just couldn't get into a rhythm with each shot and pass and rebound contested.

The Lancers kept up the pressure and continued to dominate the game taking a 28-7 lead into half time over South Gray.

South Gray started the second half with a two pointer and a full court press.

The Rebels did find a couple of holes in the Lancers defense and connected including a three pointer by Trudy Martens and a breakaway fast break by Megan Tarn for a two point score as they fought back against the relentless Lancer defense.

Gradually, the Rebels clawed their way back and chipped away at the Lancers lead but it was a long way to climb and the Lancers continued to score and took a 42-22 lead over South Gray at the end of the third quarter.

Defense and fatigue were showing in the fourth quarter and the frequency of the Lancer's scores slowed down as did South Gray but the Lancers ended the game with a 56-32 victory over the Rebels to win the SPIAA Girls Tournament Championship.

To contact writer, email grose@pratttribune.com