Reno County’s record rainfall in May 2019 swamped open brine pits at Enterprise Operating Products LP, an underground gas and propane storage business located off Blanchard Avenue and Mohawk Road, west of South Hutchinson.

That diluted the water, making it unusable for its intended purpose of pumping into its neighboring storage caverns to change the levels of fuel in the caverns.

So, the company pumped the water into a deep disposal well on its property that has been permitted by the state since 1993 and refilled the lined pits.

Records from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, which regulates the well, show the well historically has received only about 3,700 barrels of water annually since at least 2014.

Last year, however, the company pumped more than 620,000 barrels -- or nearly 26 million gallons -- into the well, including 314,600 barrels in May and another 302,784 in July.

The well is located in the midst of where a cluster of more than 40 earthquakes have struck since July, including three quakes that have topped a magnitude of 4 since August.

While it appears the increase in disposal by Enterprise may have been a factor in the recent earthquakes, experts studying the upsurge of quakes in Reno County note there are several reasons the well can’t be specifically blamed.

Key among them is that the area has suffered close to 90 quakes in the 3½ years before May, when Enterprise was contributing little to the growing levels of water accumulating in the Arbuckle formation below Reno County.

This also points to another issue that regulators – and regional disposal well users – are concerned about and just beginning to study.

Besides potentially triggering quakes with relatively small changes in underground fluid levels, a continuing rise of water levels in the Arbuckle could itself limit the use of the underground formation for disposing of wastewater in the future.

Enterprise response

“As part of Enterprise’s commitment to safe and reliable operations, the company is actively involved in an industry initiative to monitor and better understand seismic activity in Kansas,” Rick Rainey, vice president of public relations with the company stated in an email.

The company “infrequently” uses its Class 1 well to dispose of non-hazardous saltwater, Rainey noted. “In fact, we agreed to reduce the volumes we are permitted to inject by more than 12 percent in 2018.”

The injections last summer, while higher, were well within permitted limits and followed locally heavy rainfall, he stated.

The well is permitted for 30,000 barrels of wastewater a day, and it never exceeded those levels, stated Tom Stiles, Director of KDHE’s Bureau of Water, in an email.

“KDHE holds the Kansas Geological Survey notion that all injection wells have contributed to inducing seismic activity, by pressurizing the Arbuckle, occasionally exceeding a threshold, and triggering the quakes,” Stiles stated. “When earthquakes began occurring, KDHE worked with operators and partners to see where we could impact the injections our agency regulates, through volume reduction and to not inject in a pulsing fashion.”

The agency has told permitted companies since 2016 to not “pulse the system,” he said, which means not doing high volume disposal all at once and to "have smooth ramp-ups and downs of injection."

The injection figures from KDHE show the company did taper up and down during the 20 days of injection in May, though ending the pumping rather suddenly, dropping from 26,300 barrels down to 2,800 in one day and then off.

In July, it went from more than 26,000 barrels down to about 22,000 over six days and then just stopped pumping.

In 2018, KDHE also reviewed its policy on “wastewater minimization,” which ensures deep disposal be used only when it’s the only viable method of disposal, Stiles said.

Disposal numbers

“We try to look at these data from a holistic perspective and include as complete a history of how an area has responded and performed in the past when interpreting cause and effect or predictions of future activity,” said Rick Miller, senior geologist with the Kansas Geological Survey in Lawrence, which tracks Kansas quakes.

“Our standard step back from earthquakes is 10 to 25 miles, depending on the well data we are using," Miller said. "We have done shorter radius of interest reviews, but this is the same approach we have been using since 2014 down in Sumner and Harper counties.”

Looking at a countywide view, Miller said, cumulative injection volume has been consistent for the last 10 to 12 years, with annual fluctuations averaging around 10%.

Figures from the KDHE show 10 Class 1 waste disposal wells within a 10-mile radius of what's now referred to as the “Hutchinson Cluster” of earthquakes.

Besides the Enterprise well, one other, permitted to ONEOK, sits within the earthquake cluster, while two others are within two miles of it.

The ONEOK well, on property adjoining Enterprise and in operation since 1962, received about 275,400 barrels of waste in 2019. That was down from 330,560 in 2018 and more than 513,000 barrels in 2017.

ONEOK has another well within a mile or two northeast, but it is seldom used. It also has several wells at Yaggy field northwest of Hutchinson, about halfway to Nickerson, which cumulatively received some 200,000 barrels of water in 2019.

The other well just outside of the cluster, on the southern edge of South Hutchinson, is owned by Morton Salt. It has operated since 1967 and received just under 1.49 million barrels of brine last year, and an average 1.5 million the past four years. Its 2019 injections were down about 137,000 barrels from 2018, or 8 percent.

So, aside from the Enterprise well, those within two miles of the cluster saw injections drop about 10 percent overall last year, though that wasn’t enough to keep total volumes in the area from going up.

The other wells within 10 miles include two operated by the City of Hutchinson southeast of town and one by Underground Cavern Storage LLC south of Krupper’s Corner off K-14.

Injections by the city totaled nearly 8.2 million barrels in 2019, which was down more than 1.3 million barrels or about 14 percent from 2018, and down some 23 percent from two years ago.

Fluctuations

Cumulatively, the 10 wells disposed of more than 18.2 million barrels of wastewater in 2019. That was down almost 1.2 million barrels, or about 6 percent from what was injected in 2018 and more than 2 million barrels or about 10 percent less than went underground in 2017.

Over the past five years, the five well owners have dumped more than 116 million barrels of wastewater into the deep geologic zone. Annual disposal totals, however, have been dropping since 2016.

Besides the Class 1 wells, there are more than two dozen Class 2 wells, which are used by the petroleum industry to dispose of wastewater generated by oil and gas production, within the 15-mile zone.

None are closer than 7 miles to the cluster, however, and while totals for those wells were not immediately available for 2019, officials said total injections have been down along with declines in oil and gas prices.

Officials have suspected northern migration of disposed fluid in Class 2 wells are the main cause of the quakes because of much higher volumes of new disposal in those types of wells, while Class 1 numbers have remained relatively stable.

A report by KGS scientists last April also showed that pressures at the bottom of Class 1 wells, called bottomhole pressures, are growing, despite fluctuations in Class 1 disposal levels.

Historically, most Class I wells had bottomhole pressure fluctuations of only around 0.05 megapascal a year, the study states, or about 7 pounds per square inch.

Data from three Class 1 wells in Reno County within 6 miles of the earthquake cluster, however, showed between the years 2011 to 2015 there were nearly identical bottomhole pressure changes in those wells of about 0.2 MPa, or 29 psi, despite different disposal rates in each well.

Other studies show pressure increases of as little as 0.01 to 0.2 megapascal may be enough to trigger an earthquake.

The wider view

“Zooming in and looking at the 2-mile radius view, the average has been consistent for the last 10 years, with a few exceptions,” Miller said. “In summer 2016 there were a couple of short term spikes in injection volume – with no 2.5 or greater earthquakes to follow for more than 9 months, which would not suggest that well specific injection behavior correlated to seismicity.”

In the intervening two years, there were more than a dozen earthquakes with magnitudes 2.8 or larger, with some as high as 3.5, but no notable changes up or down in injection volumes within 2 miles of the Hutchinson cluster.

The August 2019 swarm of quakes, which included the 4.4 and 4.6, did follow the spike in injection volumes.

However, Miller noted, “We have now gone almost 6 months with no reported volume spikes and with minimal seismicity at all – and then we get a 4.6.”

“That four-year record of injection volumes and seismicity pattern alone does not support a conclusion as to a specific cause and effect related to injection volume alone,” he said.

“It did justify concern and provided a reason for us to consult with KDHE," he said. "We reiterated our recommendation to KDHE during a visit to their offices in August 2019 that they not allow injection pulses of that magnitude in the future. We had also previously indicated on several occasions to both KDHE and KCC that pulsing the injection volumes was not a good practice.”