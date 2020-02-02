A special “working group” was appointed earlier this year by Gov. Laura Kelley to study issues related to the underground disposal of wastewater into the Arbuckle geologic formation beneath Reno County and the state, including induced siesmicity.

The group is led by Earl Lewis, director of the Kansas Water Office, and includes representatives from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Kansas Corporation Commission, Kansas Geological Survey, Kansas Department of Commerce, Kansas Department of Agriculture, and Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism.

It is separate from an investigation into Reno County quakes ordered by the Kansas Corporation Commission last week.

“The KGS really brought this to our attention,” Lewis said. “They’ve seen fluid levels rising over time. We thought we’d be using (disposal wells) for a long time into the future, but now it’s looking like it might not be that far into the future.”

Arbuckle Group rocks cross the entire state, Lewis said. They occur at depths ranging from about 500 feet in southeastern Kansas to more than 5,000 feet in southwestern Kansas, with the group thickening as a whole from north to south.

The Arbuckle basin is a permeable or porous rock that allows the water to be absorbed, but it also allows the water to continue to flow where it doesn’t run into a denser rock. Which is why scientists didn't expect water levels to rise so dramatically despite continued injection.

While both Class 1 disposal wells, which are regulated by KDHE, and Class 2 wells, regulated by the Kansas Corporation Commission, are used to dispose of wastewater by injecting it into the Arbuckle formation, only Class 1 users are required to report water levels and pressures at the bottom of the well.

From those reports, investigators and well users for the past several years have watched both water and pressure levels rise.

The KGS began studying the issue after earthquakes began occurring in Reno County, even though levels of wastewater being injected into wells in the county, according to permit data, were not significantly rising.

The geologists have hypothesized that it wasn’t just local disposal pushing water levels up, but that the billions of gallons of wastewater from oil and gas production being disposed of in Sumner and Harper counties in Kansas, as well as northern counties of Oklahoma, is spreading out due to the sheer volume of water and has migrated through the Arbuckle zone more than 60 miles north.

Then, as well users in Reno County continue to dump their wastewater, pressures from the accumulated water might reach sufficient levels to release the regions' slip faults and trigger earthquakes.

As water levels rise, that also reduces the available space in the formation for more water.

City concerns

Hutchinson Public Works Director Brian Clennan said he’s been watching levels in the city’s two disposal wells rise, despite reductions in how much water they’re putting in.

“Through 2018, if we continue to increase at the level we are or continue to follow that trend, we have about a 25-year life left in our disposal wells before they get to the surface of the ground, “Clennan said.

Before this year, there was no concern that the well would ever fill.

“The good news is, in 2019, the static fluid level went down,” Clennan said. “So we’ve seen at least one year of positive signs.”

Though the largest Class 1 well wastewater disposer in the county, injecting more than 15.6 million barrels of water last year or about 85 percent of the county’s total, the city has not been asked by regulators to cut back.

“One thing we have been asked is don’t rapidly change the amount going in, don’t rapidly increase it or decrease the water going,” Clennan said. “They think that has the potential to create issues. We’re fairly consistent with the amount of water we dispose of.”

Disposal changes

The city, however, is anticipating drops in its disposal levels due to a couple of changes.

“A private company, Vigg Industries, which is responsible for cleaning up some chloride contamination in town,” Clennan said. “They pump it out and send it straight to disposal wells. They got permission to go from five wells to four, so that will reduce the amount of water going in.”

The city is also working to improve the efficiency of filters at its reverse osmosis water treatment plant.

“Currently we use about 75 percent of the water that goes through, and 25 percent comes out as brine we put down the disposal well,” Clennan said. “We’re going to increase that efficiency from 75 to 80 percent, so only 20 percent will go to disposal wells. We had to do some pipe improvements and we completed that at the end of last week. It should be this Spring sometime when we adjust the settings on the RO process. We’re waiting to replace some RO membranes, and we want to do that before we increase the efficiency of the systems.”

The city has also started investigating what it could do if it had to shut any of its disposal wells down.

“In the summer of 2017, when we realized that we could have some issues if the static fluid levels continue to increase, and KDHE was investigating the seismic activity going on at that time, we hired a consultant to look at ways we could reduce the amount of water we send to the wells. We do have the ability to reduce our reliance on those wells.”

One possibility, he said, was getting a permit from the KDHE to discharge the RO concentrate directly into the Arkansas River.

“It’s an expensive project,” Clennan said. “They estimated the cost at over $4 million, which is how much it cost us to install the disposal wells in 2000.”

Goals

“Our overall goal is to make sure the Arbuckle can continue to be used as a useful resource for us going forward,” Lewis said. “And to do things in a responsible manner. So we are making sure if a problem comes up, we can respond and address it quickly. That’s what we’re looking at at this point. If ie means additional regulations or changes, we don’t know yet. We’ve not gotten into that.”

Lewis said he believed addressing the earthquakes was “a long term issue” that will require determining how to better collect and share data.

“But I think the other things will be shorter term,” he said. “Maybe later this year we’ll have a recommendation from the group on how to address rising fluid levels. We’re supposed to have a report to the governor by Sept. 1. That seems a long way off for folks dealing with these problems, I know. But I think it’s a reasonable time frame for us to develop recommendations on how to move forward with some issues.”

“I can tell you, people are working on these issues, who are concerned about the issues,” Lewis said. “While we may not move as fast as any of us want, we’re all dedicated to putting us in a position to manage our resources better so we don’t have the issues we’re experiencing.”