The Newton High School girls’ basketball team played decent defense and even handled the ball reasonably well against Olathe Northwest Friday in the second round of the 44th Newton Invitational, but had trouble finding the basket in a 51-25 loss.

The Railers were nine of 38 shooting, one of six from 3-point range. Northwest was 18 of 41 shooting, nine of 17 from long range.

“I have never seen so many baskets go in and out,” Newton coach Kate Bremmerman said. “Of those, 20 were layups that were right there. That shows our age. They’ll get there. That was one of our better complete games. The third quarter was a little rough. We played well on defense. We switched between a 1-3-1, a 2-3, a 3-2 and man. When you have a team that is smart enough to do things like that, things are going to happen in the future.”

Newton finishes the tournament 0-2 and gets a bye for the medal round.

Northwest, 7-5, was led by Riley Wade with 13 points and Liz Thomas with 12.

Newton was led by Alexis Epp with nine points and Hayley Loewen with seven.

Northwest will play for fifth place at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Newton missed its first six shots of the game and trailed 12-4 at the end of the period. Northwest led 15-6 into the second quarter with all of the Ravens’ points coming off 3-point shots. Newton trailed 26-11 at the half.

Newton was outscored 9-0 in the third quarter, despite just three turnovers. The Railers missed all 10 shots attempted in the quarter.

Loewen broke the Railer shutout in the second half with one of two free throws 25 seconds into the final quarter. Loewen hit the Railers’ first field goal of the half with 5:47 to play. The game went to the running clock with 3:17 remaining.

Newton plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Salina Central.

“We just need constant improvement,” Bremmerman said. “We went a week where we didn’t improve at all, but in this last week or two, we’ve had some growth. I’d like to see us score in the 40s. We have the capability of doing that.”

OLATHE NORTHWEST (7-5) — Geary 1 (1) 0-0 2, 5; J.Reiber 1 1-2 2, 3; Fitzwater 0 0-0 0, 0; Taddase 0 0-0 0, 0; M.Reiber 1 (1) 1-2 2, 6; He.McCormick 0 0-1 2, 0; Vegge 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; Dible 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Thomas 0 (4) 0-0 1, 12; Re.Wade 0 2-2 1, 2; Ri.Wade 4 (1) 2-4 1, 13; Ho.McCormick 0 0-0 1, 0; Locke-Garcia 1 0-0 0, 2; TOTALS 9 (9) 6-11 11, 51.

NEWTON (0-12) — Kei.Gillispie 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Ken.Gillispie 2 0-0 3, 4; Seidl 0 0-0 1, 0; Antonowich 0 0-0 2, 0; Loewen 2 3-4 0, 7; S.Entz 0 2-2 2, 2; Epp 4 1-1 3, 9; TOTALS 8 (1) 5-7 13, 25.

O.NWest;12;14;9;16;—51

Newton;4;7;0;14;—25