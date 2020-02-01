At the January Realtor Breakfast, Prairie Land REALTORS recognized the 2019 Top Realtor Producers for Residential Sales.

"These awards are made on sales volume in the residential class only" stated Sherri Barnes, Association Director of Prairie Land REALTORS, "which is where most of our members specialize."

Patsy Lovett, with J.P. Weigand & Sons, Inc., Hutchinson, received the award of Top Realtor Producers for Prairie Land REALTORS as well as Reno Council's #1 Top Producer. Patsy had more than $11 million in residential volume. And further, her total sales for all property types were over $13 million.

J.P. Weigand & Sons, Inc. congratulates Patsy on her many successes and notes that this is the fifth year in a row that she has won Reno Council's #1 Top Producer.

“Patsy has won this award multiple years in a row. This is an amazing accomplishment that demonstrates her hard work and dedication to her clients," said Arlan Newell, Branch Broker, J.P. Weigand & Sons, Inc., Hutchinson.