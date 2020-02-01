Today’s Birthday (02/01/20). Friends are your greatest gift this year. Consistent discipline builds inner strength. Winter insights support you through a health challenge. Summer brings renewed energy to a team challenge and potential transformation. Shared love and support make all the difference. Collaborate, coordinate and connect.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Get into a two-day financial phase. Stay focused. Watch for surprises or hidden danger. Take advantage of fortunate circumstances. Break your old record.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially hot. Accept acknowledgement from afar. You can see what wasn’t working. Make adjustments. Work with someone who can see your blind spot.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Keep a low profile and consider things from a higher perspective. Watch what the others are doing. Accept assistance when needed. Encourage someone.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork allows great advancement. Go for distance, not speed. Abandon excess baggage. Collaborate with others who have the skills you lack. Contribute for shared victory.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — An unusual yet fascinating professional option appears. You’re learning quickly. A brilliant move pays big dividends. Focus to grab a lucrative opportunity.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Imagination pays. Explore options. Check out an interesting suggestion. Envision the ideal destination or result. You can see the way to get there.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Prepare for the unexpected. Focus to avoid costly mistakes. Discover a brilliant but unusual financial solution. Consistent effort wins. Long-lasting benefits are possible.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to advance. An attraction is mutual. Favor spontaneity over recklessness. Change direction intuitively. Share talents, energy and resources for shared gain.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Practice your skills. Profit from meticulous service and attention to detail. Watch for pitfalls along the path. Healthy routines energize your physical performance.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Make an excellent connection. Pursue a magnetic attraction or delicious obsession. Listen for hidden elements. Share a passion with someone who gets it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Domestic and family matters have your attention. Look for hidden opportunities around a change. Feed everyone who helps out. Conserve resources and cook at home.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Your research could get exciting! Study the hidden elements, the back story, and the underlying factors. Discover something brilliant and capture your view.