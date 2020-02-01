PREP GIRLS

Shepherd Inv.

Belle Pl. 47, Sedgwick 27

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal girls fell to Belle Plaine 47-27 Friday in the semifinals of the Steve Shepherd Invitational in Sedgwick.

The Cardinals trailed 21-14 at the half and 37-23 after three quarters.

Victoria Karagians led the 5-7 Dragons with 11 points. Taylor Bohannon and Airalyn Frame each scored 10 points.

Patsy Zerger led Sedgwick with 12 points.

Sedgwick is 3-6 and plays Chaparral at 1 p.m. Saturday in the seventh-place game.

BELLE PLAINE (5-7) — Glover 0 0-0 0, 0; Karagains 2 (1) 4-7 1, 11; Cooper 2 1-1 0, 5; Bohannon 3 (1) 1-1 3, 10; Hilton 0 (2) 0-0 2, 6; Mowdy 1 3-6 3, 5; Walker 0 0-0 0, 0; Zimmerman 0 0-0 1, 0; Frame 3 (1) 1-2 4, 10; Reynolds 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 11 (5) 10-17 15, 47.

SEDGWICK (3-6) — Rogers 2 0-0 2, 4; Atwill 0 0-0 0, 0; Scarlett 1 (2) 0-0 2, 8; Fitch 0 0-2 2, 0; McGinn 1 0-1 3, 2; Zerger 5 2-4 1, 12; Lacey 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Croxton 0 0-0 0, 0; Werner 0 0-0 4, 0; TOTALS 9 (3) 2-7 16, 29.

Belle Pl.;11;10;16;10;—47

Sedgwick;7;7;9;6;—29

Championship semifinals

Sunrise Chr. 42, W.Independent 39

WICHITA INDEPENDENT — Szadkowska 8, Scheck 3, Dean 8, Taylor 9, Byzczkowske 11.

SUNRISE CHRISTAN ACADEMY — Munroe 4, Galiunaiye 2, Bochenek 6, Nwarie 14, Jurensiute 4, Stanchawska 12.

W.Independent;7;12;13;7;—39

Sunrise Chr.;15;8;12;7;—42

Inman 53, Clearwater 47

CLEARWATER — Cleary 19, Willis 5, Carlson 15, Clevenger 4, Cotham 2, Berlon 2.

INMAN — Schroeder 11, Martiskop 2, Brake 13, Raney 8, Mauer 10, Harmon 5, Neufeld 4.

Clearwater;15;1;9;22;—47

Inman;11;15;10;17;—53

Consolation semifinals

Can-Gal 42, Chaparral 27

CANTON-GALVA — Bell 14, Klatt 3. Moddelmog 20, Peterson 2, Doughman 3.

CHAPARRAL — Kangas 2, Swartz 6, Francis 11, Holden 2, Gates 6.

Can-Gal.;6;10;13;13;—42

Chaparral;0;11;8;8;—27

Heart of America

Bennington 62, Remington 36

BENNINGTON — The Remington High School girls’ basketball team fell to Bennington 62-36 Friday in HOAL play in Bennington.

Bennington led 14-5 after the first quarter and 31-20 at the half.

Chloe Stanley scored 15 points for Bennington, 8-5 overall and 2-1 in league play. Kyla Kind scored 12.

Cassi Wedel led Remington with 11 points and Shelby Henley with nine.

Remington is 1-10, 0-2 in league play, and hosts Hutchinson Trinity Friday.

REMINGTON (1-10, 0-2 HOAL) — Wedel 3 (1) 2-3 1, 11; Hamilton 0 (1) 2-4 0, 5; Henley 4 1-2 4, 9; De La Rosa 0 0-0 4, 0; A.Entz 2 0-0 5, 4; Hisel 0 0-0 0, 0; Hilgenfelt 0 0-2 2, 0; Hayes 0 0-0 3, 0; Ingalsbe 2 0-0 3, 4; L.Entz 0 0-0 3, 0; Van Zelfden 1 0-0 0, 2; TOTALS 12 (2) 5-11 24, 36.

BENNINGTON (8-5, 2-1 HOAL) — Wheeler 0 0-0 0, 0; Debold 0 0-0 0, 0; Watson 0 0-0 0, 0; Stanley 5 (1) 2-2 3, 15; Piepho 2 (1) 1-2 2, 8; Travis 0 (3) 0-0 2, 9; Downing 2 2-5 0, 6; Kind 3 6-12 3, 12; Murphy 2 0-0 2, 4; Robinson 1 3-8 4, 5; TOTALS 15 (5) 17-33 16, 62.

Remington;5;15;11;5;—36

Bennington;14;17;15;16;—62

PREP BOYS

Heart of America

Bennington 47, Remington 43

BENNINGTON — The Bennington Bulldog boys edged the Remington Broncos 47-43 Friday in HOAL play in Bennington.

Bennington led 12-4 after the first quarter and 21-14 at the half.

Javon Allen led Bennington with 15 points. The Bulldogs are 5-8, 2-1 in league play.

Zane Winter led Remington with 11 points.

Remington is 2-8, 0-2 in HOAL play, and plays Friday at home against Hutchinson Trinity.

REMINGTON (2-8, 0-2 HOAL) — Ensz 0 (1) 2-2 4, 5; Cook 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Martin 1 (2) 0-2 2, 8; Scribne 0 (3) 0-1 2, 9; T.Lewis 0 1-2 1, 1; Spencer 1 2-4 3, 4; Fasnacht 1 0-0 2, 2; Winter 3 (1) 2-2 3, 11; TOTALS 6 (8) 7-13 18, 43.

BENNINGTON (5-8, 2-1 HOAL) — Jav.Allen 4 7-8 1, 15; Brummett 1 1-2 3, 3; Jaw.Allen 1 0-0 3, 2; T.Stanley 4 1-3 2, 9; Jilka 1 (1) 0-0 1, 5; Hilbert 1 (1) 0-2 1, 5; Bauer 4 0-1 4, 8; TOTALS 16 (2) 9-16 15, 47.

Remington;4;10;13;16;—43

Bennington;12;9;13;13;—47

Non-league

Moundridge 51, Goessel 45

GOESSEL — The Moundridge High School boys’ basketball team claimed a 51-45 win over Goessel Friday in non-league play in Goessel.

Moundridge led 14-10 after the first quarter and 23-15 at the half.

“Led start to finish but made it interesting late as we let a 14 point lead dwindle down to the final margin of six,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “I thought the kids played hard but made some silly defensive plays that cost us some easy baskets for them. And giving up 13 offensive rebounds is inexcusable. Goessel has a nice team and Lindeman is as fine a player as we will see. He is the anchor at both ends of the floor. Good to get a win on the road and we will have to be on our "A" game Tuesday night as we travel to Sterling. They have a lot of weapons.”

Landon Kaufman led Moundridge with 16 points, followed by Jonathan Schlosser with 14 and Brady Helms with 12. Kaufman had nine assists. Helms had nine rebounds.

Skylar Wuest, Dylan Lindeman and Caiden Duerksen each scored 12 points for Goessel.

Goessel is 8-4 and resumes Wheat State League play Tuesday at home against Elyria Christian.

Moundridge is 6-7 and plays Tuesday at Sterling in Heart of America League play.

MOUNDRIDGE (6-7) — L.Kaufman 2 (2) 6-8 1, 16; Unruh 1 (1) 2-2 4, 7; Schlosser 6 2-3 3, 14; D.Kaufman 0 2-2 2, 2; Helms 6 0-0 2, 12; Churchill 0 0-0 2, 0; TOTALS 15 (3) 12-15 14, 51.

GOESSEL (8-4) — Funk 1 0-0 5, 2; Zogleman 3 1-2 1, 7; Hagewood 0 0-0 5, 0; Lindeman 5 2-2 1, 12; Wuest 4 (1) 1-2 3, 12; Duerksen 5 2-6 1, 12; Gaeddert 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 18 (1) 6-12 16, 45.

Moundridge;14;9;9;19;—51

Goessel;10;15;12;18;—45