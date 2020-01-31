Just one game after breaking the Bethel College career rebounding records, junior post Abby Schmidt was at it again, scoring 28 points with 11 rebounds in a 57-49 win over Ottawa University Wednesday in KCAC play at Thresher Gym.

Schmidt was 11 of 14 from the field and six of seven from the free throw line. As a team, Bethel was just 21 of 56 shooting for 38 percent, but Ottawa was 20 of 61 for 33 percent.

Ottawa outscored Bethel 15-9 from 3-point range, but Bethel held a 12-4 edge in free throws.

Bethel led 17-9 after the first quarter, 28-18 at the half and 47-33 after three quarters. Bethel led by 19 three minutes into the final period, but managed just five points in the remaining five minutes.

Alex Bearup added 15 rebounds for the Threshers.

Mariah Grizzle led Ottawa with 13 points. Liz Vaughn added 10.

The win was Bethel’s first over Ottawa in the last 19 tries dating back to 2011.

Ottawa drops to 6-14, 6-11 in KCAC play. Bethel improves to 11-12, 7-10 in KCAC play. The Threshers are tied for seventh in the KCAC with the top eight making the post-season tournament.

Bethel host 24th-ranked (NAIA Division II) Kansas Wesleyan at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Coyotes are 18-5, 14-3 in KCAC play, one half game behind Sterling. Avila stopped KWU 63-42 to snap the Coyotes’ seven-game winning streak. KWU beat Bethel 72-61 earlier this season in Salina.

OTTAWA (6-14, 6-11 KCAC) — Katlyn Hughes 3-6 1-2 9, Bailey Shaffer 0-0 0-0 0, Kelsey Hendricks 2-4 0-0 4, Jennifer Anthony 0-5 0-0 0, Madi McAvoy 0-5 1-2 1, Mariah Grizzle 6-15 0-0 13, Liz Vaughn 4-14 2-3 10, Alyssa Guzman 0-0 0-0 0, Tia Thornton 1-2 0-0 2, Kamryn Collins 3-8 0-0 8, Briana Knight 1-2 0-0 2. TOTALS 20-61 4-7 49.

BETHEL (11-12, 7-10 KCAC) — Brielle Hampton 1-8 4-6 7, Josie Calzonetti 2-4 0-0 4, Kendall Michalski 2-10 0-0 5, Kayla Newman 1-2 0-0 2, Alex Bearup 3-12 1-2 8, Abby Schmidt 11-14 6-7 28, Melinda Vargas 1-2 1-2 3, Macie Price 0-4 0-0 0. TOTALS 21-56 12-17 57.

Ottawa;9;9;15;16;—49

Bethel;17;11;19;10;—57

Total fouls — OU 16, BC 14. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — OU 5-17 (Hughes 2-5, Hendricks 0-1, Anthony 0-2, McAvoy 0-1, Grizzle 1-3, Thornton 0-1, Collins 2-4), BC 3-20 (Hampton 1-5, Calzonetti 0-1, Michalski 1-6, Bearup 1-5, Price 0-3). Rebounds — OU 29 (Grizzle 7), BC 49 (Bearup 15). Assists — OU 5 (McAvoy 2), BC 13 (Bearup 4). Turnovers — OU 10 (Grizzle), BC 16 (Schmidt 3, Calzonetti 3, Bearup 3). Blocked shots — OU 1 (Hendricks 1), BC 4 (Bearup 2, Schmidt 2). Steals — OU 4 (Anthony 2), BC 5 (Michalski 2, Bearup 2).