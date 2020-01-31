The Dodge City Red Demon girls’ basketball team is headed to the finals of the Newton Invitational Tournament for the first time since 2001 after a 54-35 win over Bishop Carroll in second round play at Ravenscroft Gym.

“The girls came out, started strong and finished strong,” Dodge City coach Kelley Snodgrass said. “They did what they had to do tonight. Bishop Carroll is a great team. We sent them to the free throw line too many times tonight. Other than that, we played with a lot of energy.”

With less than 24 hours before the championship game, Dodge City was able to use its bench for much of the game. The Red Demons face an Andover Central team that got a day off Friday.

“Last night, it was a very physical battle and we played a lot of girls a lot of minutes,” Snodgrass said. “We had our bench step up today and we needed that. We have a very deep squad. We have a lot of weapons.”

Camree Johnson led Dodge City with 16 points. Kisa Unruh added 13.

Kendall Forbes led Bishop Carroll with nine points.

Dodge City jumped out to an 8-0 lead and led 12-2 at the end of the quarter. The Red Demons added to the run with a 3-pointer in the second quarter. Dodge led by 16 at the half, 27-11.

The Red Demons scored the first five points of the third quarter. Dodge led by as many as 23. Carroll cut it to 19 at the end of the quarter, 40-21.

Unruh scored the first five points of the fourth quarter. After two more points in the Red Demon run, Carroll came back with an 11-3 run.

Dodge City (10-3) will face Andover Central (10-1) at 6 p.m. Saturday, while Bishop Carroll (10-3) will meet Garden City for third place at 4 p.m.

“They are have some length,” Snodgrass said. “They have some really good shooters. We’re going to have to get to the line and try to maintain the drive.”

DODGE CITY (10-3) — B.Unruh 0 0-0 1, 0; Guiterrez 0 0-0 3, 0; Johnson 4 (1) 5-5 1, 16; K.Unruh 2 (3) 0-0 1, 13; Clark 2 0-0 1, 4; Gonzalez 1 0-0 2, 2; Perez 1 1-2 3, 3; Gleason 1 0-0 2, 2; Okoro 3 0-0 1, 6; Edwards 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Foster 0 0-0 0, 0; Solis 1 0-0 1, 2; Landa 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; TOTALS 15 (6) 6-7 18, 54.

BISHOP CARROLL (10-3) — Allen 0 0-0 2, 0; Otero 0 0-1 2, 0; Fornshell 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; Maul 2 2-2 0, 6; Trail 0 0-0 0, 0; Wineland 1 0-0 0, 2; L.Forbes 0 (2) 0-0 3, 6; Landwehr 0 (1) 2-2 2, 5; K.Forbes 2 5-7 4, 9; Peterson 1 0-0 0, 2; Wingler 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 7 (4) 9-12 13, 35.

Dodge City;12;15;13;14;—54

B.Carroll;2;9;10;14;—35