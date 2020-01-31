The Bethel College men’s basketball team knocked off an NAIA Division II top 10 foe, stopping seventh-ranked Ottawa 75-74 Wednesday in KCAC play at Thresher Gym.

Garrett White scored the game winner with 47 seconds remaining then got the steal on the subsequent possession. Ottawa missed a pair of shots in the remaining time.

Bethel took a 17-point lead in the first five minutes of play, but the Braves got back within 11 at the half, 50-39.

Ottawa opened the second half with a 13-3 run, but Bethel was able to push back out by as many as nine. Ottawa took a one-point lead on a pair of Darryl Bowie free throws with a minute left.

White finished the game with 19 points. Clifford Byrd II added 17. Poe Bryant scored 14 and Dakota Foster added 12. Jaylon Scott pulled down 18 rebounds.

Jaquan Daniels led Ottawa with 35 points. Bowie added 10. Ryan Haskins had 12 rebounds.

Ottawa falls to 19-4, 13-4 in conference play and is tied with Oklahoma Wesleyan for the conference lead with seven games remaining.

Bethel improves to 16-7, 11-6 in conference play. Bethel is tied for fifth in the KCAC, a half-game behind Friends for fourth place. The top four teams host first-round conference tournament games.

Bethel and Ottawa split the regular-season series.

Bethel hosts Kansas Wesleyan at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Coyotes are 14-8, 11-6 in KCAC play, after a 91-85 win over Avila. KWU is on a five-game winning streak and lost to Bethel 70-65 earlier this season in Salina.

OTTAWA (19-4, 13-4 KCAC) — Mason McDow 1-4 0-0 2, Jackson Mallory 2-3 0-0 5, Kyle Patrick 3-7 0-0 9, Ryan Haskins 2-8 2-2 8, Mat Baldeh 0-3 0-0 0, Darryl Bowie 2-11 6-9 10, Joe Johnson III 2-4 0-0 5, Jaquan Daniels 14-25 3-4 35, Andre Jackson 0-3 0-1 0. TOTALS 26-68 11-16 74.

BETHEL (16-7, 11-6 KCAC) — Poe Bryant 5-12 2-2 14, Tavaughn Flowers 1-2 0-0 2, Terrell Marshall 2-9 0-0 4, Garrett White 8-19 1-2 19, Greg White 0-2 0-0 0, Jordan Neely 0-2 0-0 0, Clifford Byrd II 6-11 3-5 17, Dakota Foster 5-8 1-2 12, Jaylon Scott 3-8 0-2 7, Scott Garriga 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 30-74 7-13 75.

Ottawa;39;35;—74

Bethel;50;25;—75

Total fouls — OU 15, BC 16. Technical fouls — BC: Ga.White 9:46-2h. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — OU 11-32 (McDow 0-1, Mallory 1-1, Patrick 3-7, Haskins 2-6, Baldeh 0-1, Bowie 0-5, Johnson III 1-2, Daniels 4-8, Jackson 0-1), BC 8-31 (Bryant 2-4, Marshall 0-4, Ga.White 2-8, Gr.White 0-1, Neely 0-2, Byrd II 2-6, Foster 1-3, Scott 1-3). Rebounds — OU 47 (Haskins 12), BC 48 (Scott 18). Assists — OU 17 (McDow 5, Bowie 5), BC 13 (Marshall 5). Turnovers — OU 16 (Mallory 5), BC 15 (Ga.White 4, Scott 4). Blocked shots — OU 3 (Patrick 1, Haskins 1, Daniels 1), BC 3 (Ga.White 1, Foster 1, Scott 1). Steals — OU 3 (Bowie 1, Daniels 1, Jackson 1), BC 9 (Ga.White 4).