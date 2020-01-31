Area Basketball

Prep Girls

Haven Inv.

Halstead 44, Moundridge 24

HAVEN — The Halstead Dragon girls’ opened play in the Haven Classic with a 44-24 win over Moundridge Thursday in Haven.

Halstead led 13-0 after the first quarter and 32-7 at the half.

Kaleigh O’Brien led 10-1 Halstead with 19 points. Karenna Gerber added 13 points.

Kourtney Kaufman led 7-5 Moundridge with six points.

“Halstead came at us defensively in the first half and we did not respond,” Moundridge coach Vickie Kessler said. “We struggled controlling the ball and that created a lot of lay ups for Halstead. The second half we matched their intensity and played much better. I was proud of the girls for never giving up. Kate Eichelberger played well on the defensive end and gave us a spark. We need to use this loss to get better.”

MOUNDRIDGE (7-4) — Er.Durst 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; Al.Durst 0 0-0 0, 0; Em.Durst 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; Elmore 0 0-0 0, 0; Stucky 1 0-0 2, 2; Kaufman 0 (2) 0-0 2, 6; Au.Durst 0 0-0 0, 0; Logue 0 0-0 0, 0; Elmore 0 1-2 1, 1; Eichelberger 1 3-4 2, 5; Schmidt 0 0-0 0, 0; #32 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 4 (4) 4-6 5, 24.

HALSTEAD (10-1) — Lewis 0 0-0 0, 0; Heck 2 2-2 1, 6; Schroeder 0 0-0 1, 0; Gerber 6 1-2 3, 13; Kelly 1 0-0 0, 2; Weber 0 0-0 0, 0; Neve 0 0-0 0, 0; Engel 1 2-2 2, 4; O’Brien 8 (1) 0-0 0, 19; Lee 0 0-0 0, 0; Whitmer 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 18 (1) 5-6 7, 44.

Moundridge;0;7;13;4;—24

Halstead;13;19;8;4;—44

Walter Inv.

Berean Ac. 65, Douglass 34

ELBING — Brooke Wiebe scored 20 points to lead the Berean Academy girls’ basketball team to s 65-34 win over Douglass at the 54th Eli J. Walter Invitational in Elbing.

Berean led 22-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Becca Hajdukovic scored 13 points for Douglass. Myra Megli added 10.

DOUGLASS (1-10) — Carr 1 0-1 1, 2; Stiener 0 0-0 0, 0; DeLano 0 2-2 0, 2; Dunham 1 2-2 5, 4; Hilyard 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Megli 2 6-8 5, 10; Coombes 0 0-0 2, 0; Henderson 0 0-0 3, 0; Hajdukovich 3 (1) 4-8 3, 13; Headerick 0 0-2 1, 0; #10 0 0-0 0, 0; #32 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 7 (2) 14-34 22, 34.

BEREAN ACADEMY (7-4) — Bro.Wiebe 4 (2) 6-7 3, 20; Neal 0 0-0 4, 0; Timken 1 2-2 1, 4; Veer 1 1-1 0, 3; Koontz 2 0-0 0, 4; Mullins 2 1-2 3, 5; Bri.Wiebe 0 4-4 3, 4; M.Wiebe 2 4-5 0, 8; Mullins 3 1-2 4, 7; Wine 2 3-4 0, 7; Slabach 1 1-4 2, 3; Smith 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 18 (2) 23-31 21, 65.

Douglass;3;8;16;7;—34

Berean Ac.;22;11;14;18;—65

W.Trinity Ac. 59, Minneapolis 41

MINNEAPOLIS — Cossart 6, Nelson 18, Shupe 5, Cleveland 4, Forte 6, Lang 2.

WICHITA TRINITY ACADEMY — Hedstrom 11, Winter 13, Broadie 23, Mathews 10, Weber 2.

Minneapolis;4;16;13;8;—41

W.Trinity Ac.;15;19;15;10;—59

Shepherd Inv.

Clearwater 54, Sedgwick 52 OT

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal girls’ basketball team made a valiant comeback, but fell to Clearwater 54-52 Thursday in the Steve Shepherd Invitational in Sedgwick.

The Cardinals trailed 27-22 at the half and 36-24 after three quarters, but tied the game 44-44 at the end of regulation.

Carli Carlson scored 21 points for Clearwater.

Alexa Scarlett and Taylinn Lacey each scored 15 points for the Cardinals.

SEDGWICK (3-5) — Rogers 0 2-4 0-0 5, 2; Scarlett 3 (3) 0-0 0, 15; Fitch 0 0-0 0, 0; McGinn 0 2-2 5, 2; Zeger 3 3-3 4, 9; Lacey 0 (4) 3-6 5, 15; Croxton 1 0-0 0, 2; Werner 3 1-2 4, 7; TOTALS 10 (7) 11-17 23, 52.

CLEARWATER (7-3) — Cleary 2 5-8 4, 7; Carlson 4 (3) 4-9 1, 21; Clevenger 0 5-7 2, 5; Stevens 0 (1) 3-6 3, 6; Cotham 0 0-0 2, 0; Berlin 4 0-1 1, 8; Winter 1 0-0 1, 2; Streit 1 3-4 2, 5; TOTALS 12 (4) 20-33 16, 54.

Sedgwick;8;14;2;20;8;—52

Clearwater;12;15;9;8;10;—54

Inman 50, Belle Plaine 47

BELLE PLAINE — Karagians 3, Cooper 16, Bohannon 5, Hilton 4, Mowdy 7, Frame 12.

INMAN — Froese 10, Schroeder 7, Martisko 2, Brake 9, Rauby 4, Harrison 16, Newfeld 2.

Belle Pl.;5;11;13;18;—47

Inman;7;9;15;19;—50

W.Independent 58, Can-Gal. 27

WICHITA INDEPENDENT — Scheck 12, Dean 8, Recalde Phillips 2, Taylor 14, Sturm 4, Skinner 2, Byczkousa 16.

CANTON-GALVA — Bell 4, Klatt 3, Moddelmog 18, Doughman 2.

W.Independent;9;25;16;8;—58

Can-Galva;10;2;11;4;—27

Sunrise Chr. 56, Chaparral 23

CHAPARRAL — Eslinger 5, Guerrero 2, Swartz 5, Francis 3, Holden 4, Gates 4.

CHAPARRAL — Munroe 9, Zimovy 2, Gailiunaite 2, Bochevek 2, Nworie 8, Jurstinte 20, Stachonska 7.

Chaparral;5;7;6;5;—23

Sun.Chr.Ac.;11;10;10;15;—56