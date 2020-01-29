Wilbur K. Boeckner, 91, of Moundridge, passed away Monday (Jan. 27, 2020) at Mercy Hospital, Moundridge. He was born May 8, 1928, in Newton, the son of Daniel and Florence (Holdeman) Boeckner.

He was a member of the Meridian Church of God in Christ, Mennonite of rural Hesston.

Wilbur was a retired grain and livestock farmer.

He was united in marriage to Dorothy Giesbrecht on August 14, 1949, in Montezuma. She preceded him in death on August 4, 2009.

Survivors include his children, Phyllis (Charles) Nightengale of Scott City, Eldon Boeckner of Halstead, Gary (Karen) Boeckner of Hesston, and Bonnie (Tim) Wiggers of Halstead; brothers, Robert (Arlene) Boeckner of Macon, Mississippi, and Donald (Janis) Boeckner of Greely, Nebraska; 13 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Marjorie Boeckner of Hays.

He is also preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alton Boeckner; sister, Virginia Wenger; and granddaughter, Heidi Boeckner.

Funeral services will be held at 10: 30 a.m., Friday (Jan. 31, 2020) at Meridian Church of God in Christ, Mennonite, rural Hesston. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m., Thursday (Jan. 30, 2020) at Moundridge Funeral Home, followed by family greeting friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Moundridge Manor in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, PO Box 410, Moundridge, KS 67107.