Several vehicles were involved in an accident after a motorist stopped to assist another driver who had slid off the road in Leavenworth, a police spokesman said.

The crash was reported at 7:36 a.m. Monday on 20th Street north of Lecompton Road. No injuries were reported.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said the crash occurred just over the top of a hill in the northbound lanes. He said there appeared to be a glaze of ice or frost on the roadway.

One driver went off the road. Another driver who was passing by stopped to provide assistance.

Another vehicle came over the hill and rear-ended the vehicle of the driver who stopped to provide assistance. The driver was not in the vehicle when it was rear-ended, Nicodemus said.

Another vehicle came over the hill and also struck the vehicle of the driver who stopped to provide assistance.

Public works personnel treated streets in the area after the crash scene was cleared, according to Leavenworth Public Works Director Mike McDonald.