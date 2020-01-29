The annual Newton Invitational Tournament, a tournament made up of eight girls basketball teams from around the state, got underway with pool play Wednesday night.

This year's field features a defending champion and two teams rated in their class.

Team notes/seeds:

1. Andover Central

Andover Central (8-1 ) is ranked third in Class 5A by the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association. The Jaguars are averaging 54. 6 points per game this season, led by sophomore Brittany Harshaw, who averages 16.7 points per game. The Jags' lone loss this season came on their home floor to Class 5A's top-rated team, McPherson, in overtime.

2. Bishop Carroll

The Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles (8-2) are ranked sixth in Class 5A this season. They held off tournament entry Kapaun Mt. Carmel 50-49 earlier this month. Their only two losses came at the hands of Wichita City League teams, including a loss to Wichita Heights (No. 4, Class 6A).

3. Dodge City

The Dodge City Demons enter the NIT 8-3 overall, with a young roster that includes just one senior. Forward Chidera Okoro is playing her last season for Dodge City. In December, Dodge City picked up a 62-14 win over Newton. The Demons also fell short against top-ranked McPherson this season.

4. Garden City

Coming the farthest from the west is Garden City, with a 7-3 record as it enters the NIT. Garden City features a balanced attack — with Keyhana Turner averaging 8.9 points per game paced by Julie Calzonettie (8.5 ppg) and Amaya Gallegos (8.4 ppg).

5. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Kapaun Mt. Carmel enters the NIT at 6-4. The club has taken on Wichita teams and defeated ranked Wichita West earlier this month. It dropped a one-point decision to Bishop Carroll earlier this month.

6. Olathe Northwest

Olathe Northwest enters the tournament 6-4 overall, with a team sporting two senior guards. Joan Reiber and Bre Geary lead the Ravens backcourt. They have split a pair of games with Shawnee Mission West, ranked No. 10 in Class 6A.

7. Newton

Newton has struggled this season under a new head coach, as playing legend Kate Bremerman is in her first season as the Railer coach. Newton is 0-10 thus far this season.