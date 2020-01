The Berean Alumni, friends, family and Warrior fans gathered on Friday, Jan. 17, as the Warriors took on Sterling. The homecoming ceremony and the crowning of Mr. and Miss Berean took place after the boys varsity game. Congratulations to Mr. Berean and Miss Berean 2020, Jake Landis and Courtney Slabach! Many thanks to Mrs. Sara Meisinger, Mr. Jerry McClenahan and the Berean Student Council who worked hard to make the Hawaiian Homecoming a success.