Newton High School's bowling teams competed in a two-day tournament over the weekend, with the Railroaders going up against 30 other teams at the Great Plains Invitational Tournament at North Rock Lanes in Wichita.

Both the boys and girls teams finished 21st overall, unable to crack the top eight qualifying scores for bracketed championship competition. On the girls side, Washburn Rural emerged from bracket competition to claim the tournament title, while Bishop Carroll finished second and Great Bend took third. For the boys, Salina Central took the team title, while Garden City finished second and Kapaun-Mt. Carmel was third.

Individually, the Newton girls were led by McKayla Garton, who placed 63rd out of nearly 200 bowlers. For the boys, both Cooper Burns and and Joey Gile cracked the top 50, with Burns placing 40th and Gile finishing 49th.

Great Plains Invitational

Friday/Saturday

North Rock Lanes

Wichita

GIRLS

Team scores — Garden City 5,155, Haysville-Campus 4,934, Salina South 4,907, Junction City 4,880, Bishop Carroll 4,869, Washburn Rural 4,818, Wichita South 4,561, Great Bend 4,538, Wichita East 4,477, Wichita Northwest 4,458, Dodge City 4,401, Goddard-Eisenhower 4,399, Goddard 4,396, Emporia 4,171, Salina Central 4,038, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 4,032, Hutchinson 4,011, Maize South 3,847, Wichita North 3,844, Wichita Southeast 3,708, Newton 3,624, McPherson 3,550, Maize 3,516, Liberal 3,484, Wichita Heights 3,404, El Dorado 3,273, Wichita Trinity 3,158, Derby 2,733, Sunrise 2,710, Wichita Collegiate 2,705, Holcomb 2,592, Wichita West 1,611.

Medalists — 1. Hannah Castro, WR 741, 2. Kaylee Beck, BC 707, 3. Kinsey Miller, Emp. 676, 4. Savannah Adamd, JC 657, 5. Shaniah Moore, W. Heights 611, 6. Karly Larson, GC 606, 7. Aviana Ordonez, SS 605, 8. Angelina Leeper, GC 603, 9. Holly Bridges, GC 597, 10. Stella Gestl, SS 594, 11. Rebecca Hard, Camp. 592, 12. Kenzie Wornack, WNW 591, 13. Olivia Oliver, JC 589, 14. McKenzie Bilings, SS 582, 15. Rylie Osterman, Godd. 578, 16. Kinsley Morris, Eis. 574, 17. Morgan Cly, Godd. 572, 18. Anna Ridgway, DC 572, 19. Kyle Lowe, WN 571, 20. Nina Frees, SS 568.

Newton;1;2;3;series

McKayla Garton;138;166;173;477

Erina Fujitate;101;139;109;349

Emma Brockman;151;127;149;427

Myriah Nicholson;169;151;128;448

Laura Nervi;116;113;140;369

Anna St. Peter;80;114;97;291

BOYS

Team scores — Haysville-Campus 5,839, Salina Central 5,652, Salina South 5,568, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 5,502, Wichita Heights 5,437, Junction City 5,427, Wichita South 5,325, Garden City 5,309, Goddard-Eisenhower 5,301, Bishop Carroll 5,259, Hutchinson 5,255, Great Bend 5,244, Wichita Northwest 5,255, Maize 5,233, Derby 5,186, Washburn Rural 5,167, McPherson 5,161, Maize South 4,979, Wichita East 4,961, Wichita Southeast 4,849, Newton 4,837, Sunrise 4,766, Goddard 4,603, Liberal 4,504, Dodge City 4,477, Wichita Trinity 4,217, Wichita North 4,169, Wichita Collegiate 3,941, Central Christian 3,918, El Dorado 3,864, Wichita West 3,286, Holcomb 3,213.

Medalists — 1. Samuel Calderon, KMC 765, 2. Griffin Peterson, SS 749, 3. Brandon Bonta, WNW 745, 4. V-Thoon Thanasack, Camp. 722, 5. Mack Proetheroe, W. Heights 714, 6. William Day, Camp. 712, 7. Grayson Graham, Maize 705, 8. Bruce Moore, GB 705, 9. Tyler Newell, WS 683, 10. Spencer Reynolds, WS 679, 11. Dakota Philbrick, Hutch. 677, 12. Michael Hauster, Camp. 674, 13. Chase Young, SC 673, 14. T.J. Lindsay, JC 662, 15. Nathan Kleinschrodt, Camp. 655, 16. Kadin Berry, SS 655, 17. Cole Munley, KMC 654, 18. Dalton Stelter, SS 647, 19. Ben Waliczek, WE 639, 20. Ty Weilert, GC 637.

Newton;1;2;3;series

Joey Gile;179;;206;215;600

Kobe Burns;153;200;184;537

Cooper Burns;236;149;226;611

Patrick Vasquez;167;179;204;550

Dehann Nelson;176;150;179;505

Carsen Ebert;122;160;133;415