The Flip Flop Shop Gymnastics team opened its competitive season Jan. 12 at the New Year Invitational hosted by Jag Gymnastics of Andover at the Heskett Center on Wichita State University campus.

The team is an AAU team composed of different levels. Athletes compete with gymnasts their own level and age group. The beginning level is 1. Levels 1 through 4 are compulsory routines. These gymnasts perform the same routines and are judged on execution. Excel levels and level 7 are optional routines, meaning they are each different and each level requires specific skills, but they are individualized to the gymnast.

The following gymnasts competed at this meet.

Athlete; Vault; Bars; Beam; Floor; All Around

Level 2, Group 3

Emily Lehrman; 8.75; 7.3; 9.4; 8.0; 33.45

Level 2, Group 5

Emma Gering; 9.05; 8.7; 9.4 (4;) 9.05; 36.2 (4)

Level 3, Group 1

Bella Rivera; 9.3; 8.65; 8.05; 9.1 (4); 35.1 (8)

Abrielle Crist; 9.2; 9.0; 9.25 (3); 9.05; 36.5 (6)

Level 3, group 2

Kylie Fager; 9.2; 8.55; 9.2 (3); 8.6; 35.55 (5)

Level 3, group 3

Brookelyn Treaster; 9.55; 8.4; 9.4 (2); 8.9; 36.25 (4)

Excel Gold, Group 2

Coe’lina Mosqueda; 9.0 (1); 7.8; 9.05 (2); 9,25 (3); 35.1 (2)

Excel Gold, Group 3

Janessa Sutton; 8.7 (3); 7.3; 7.55; 8.3; 31.85 (5)

Elisa Fernandezl 9.0 (2); 7,75; 8.55 (2); 8.0; 33.3 (3)

Level 4, Group 1

Ella Gibson; 8.4 (3); 7.9; 9.2 (3); 9.2 (3) 34.7 (3)

Brooklyn Fastl 7.7; 7.3; 8.0; 8.5; 31.5 (7)

Level 4, Group 2

Abby Steinertl 8.0; 8.0; 9.3 (2); 8.9; 34.2 (6)

Level 7, Group 1

Ashley Lehman; 9.4 (1); 8.3 (2); 9.05 (2); 9.5 (2); 36.25