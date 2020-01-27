1. Have dinner

Keeper of the Sandlot fundraising dinner will begin at 6 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Meridian Center. The dinner will be followed by a program by Bill Severns, a former professional baseball player within the Milwaukee Brewers organization and a motivational speaker with a powerful message about the impact of sports on kids and the role of coaches and parents in their kids' development. While playing baseball was Bill's passion, coaching his kids proved to be even more rewarding and challenging.

Now he shares life lessons based on his experiences at every level of the game with the parents, players, coaches and teachers who work hard every day to shape children’s lives. Parents and coaches of any sport will benefit from his encouraging words and thought-provoking ideas.

Dinner will be catered by the Meridian Center. Tickets are $40 and include the meal and program.All proceeds will benefit athletic field improvements at Newton’s Centennial Park.

2. Grab a bowl

A soup supper and dessert auction benefiting Circles of Hope will begin at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at First Church of the Nazarene. Soup supper is served from 5:30-6:15 p.m. by donation and a dessert action will begin at 6:15, with fellowship and sharing and music from Ian Gingrich-Gaylord from 7:30 to 8 p.m.

3. Have fun

The Newton Business Games will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at Newton Rec Center. Team check-in starts at 5. The business games will feature 2 two 6 person teams from local businesses who will compete in cornhole, bocce ball and pickleball played in a tournament style. Fee is $50 per team and includes T-shirts. Participants must be 18 or older. Minimum enrollment is 4 teams, maximum enrollment is 12 teams. For more information or to sign up, call 316-283-7330.

4. Support BB/BS

The annual Cooks, Corks & Kegs fundraiser will be held from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Meridian Center. The event includes food, wine and beer tastings from 6:30-9 p.m. and live music with Annie Up from 8-11 p.m. The event also includes a live auction and beer and wine raffles. For more information, contact Shelly Chinberg at schinberg@kansasbigs.org or 316-250-1714. Proceeds benefit Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters.

5. Learn about old school photography

Photographer Dale Strattman will present "Black and White Photography in the Digital Age" at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at Newton Public Library. He will discuss the importance of craft when creating black and white images in the chemical darkroom and talk about how photos can be visual interpretations of reality. Presented by the Fourth Tuesday Photography Club. Open to the public.