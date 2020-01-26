Police vehicle involved in fatality crash

DODGE CITY — The Dodge City Police Department has released information regarding a vehicle crash involving a police vehicle that led to the death of a woman.

According to the DCPD, on Saturday, at 4:56 a.m., DCPD officers were responding to 28th Avenue in Dodge City after being dispatched to a break-in, in progress.

Officers responded westbound on Wyatt Earp Boulevard when the driver of a passenger car entered the intersection northbound near Matt Down Lane. The passenger side of the vehicle was struck by the police vehicle and the occupant, Vanessa Guzman, was ejected.

Despite officers attempting lifesaving efforts, Guzman was pronounced dead my medical personnel when they arrived at the scene.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and the Guzman family has been notified, according to the DCPD.

The police officer in the crash is in stable condition after being transported to Western Plains Medical Complex.

Man agrees to plea deal two years after pursuit

BAZINE — A Bazine man entered a plea bargain Thursday morning on charges related to a 2018 pursuit and July drug charges.

Nestor Daniel Lopez Barrera, 19, was originally charged with fleeing and eluding a police officer and interference with a law enforcement officer for a September 2018 incident with the Ellis County Sheriff’s Department.

He was arrested again July 28 on charges of distribution with intent to sell marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, use of a communications facility for a drug transaction, driving under the influence and driving while suspended.

He pleaded Thursday to the charges of fleeing and eluding, unlawful possession of marijuana and driving under the influence. The other charges were dismissed.

Sentencing was set for March 5.