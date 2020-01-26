Today’s Birthday (01/26/20). Together, you can accomplish powerful victories this year. Strong plans are fundamental for building dreams. Winter brings a new vision, before a delay arises around a physical obstacle. Addressing group changes next summer, leads to a breakthrough with your health and work. Connect for shared gain.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Watch and wait. Make dreamy romantic plans, but don’t implement yet. Your worries are well founded. Listen to your intuition and common sense.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Check public opinion. Keep secrets and confidences. Avoid risky business or confrontation. Adapt to a team surprise without rocking the boat. Practice good manners.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Work takes priority. Handle unexpected details. It’s easy to make mistakes; review carefully. Stay gracious even when others are rude or thoughtless. Practice professionalism.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Adapt to unexpected circumstances. Wait for best conditions to set off. Monitor traffic and weather. Proceed with caution or wait somewhere cozy. Update your route.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Do the numbers before making a financial determination. Avoid controversy or fuss. Keep a low profile and make sure you can cover expenses.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Keep your word with your partner, especially. Avoid argument or irritation. Not everything you try works out. Allow extra time for the unexpected.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — New tricks may not work. Focus on details. Use gentle pressure rather than brute force. Slow to avoid accident or injury. Tune out distractions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Have fun without spending a fortune. Enjoy relaxing activities close to home. Adapt to shifting circumstances. Things may not go as planned. Rest.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Plan renovations in detail before committing funds or energy. A domestic change may not go as imagined. Discover new factors. Research best options and materials.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Review the facts. Things don’t necessarily line up as expected. Consider secondary factors. Make no public revelations without rock solid sources. Wait for developments.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — There’s funding available, although it could seem elusive. Make plans and preparations. Postpone gratification and avoid stepping on toes. Listen and learn.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re getting stronger. Focus on personal priorities. Avoid risk or controversy. Clean a mess. Indulge in private time and pamper yourself with simple pleasures.