Body found in Opolis identified

OPOLIS — The deceased woman found Wednesday morning in Opolis has been identified as Brandi S. Moore, 35, of Pittsburg.

Crawford County Sheriff Danny Smith said the preliminary external examination of the body by the pathologist has indicated that the injuries sustained by Moore are consistent with being struck by a vehicle. A completed autopsy and official cause of death are pending.

“Right now we have investigators trying to, you know, kind of piece together everything that happened and a time frame,” Smith said.

The identity of the driver and vehicle has not been determined at this time, Smith said, and it is unclear whether the impact that apparently killed Moore was intentional. The time of death occurred between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday. It happened on Walnut Street between 2nd and 3rd Street east of the Opolis City Park.

“If anybody saw anything or heard anything, anything like that, we’re reaching out to the public for some information,” Smith said.

Command sergeant major dies

BASEHOR — The senior enlisted member of Fort Leavenworth’s 15th Military Police Brigade died Monday, according to a news release from the Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth.

Command Sgt. Maj. William A. Ramsey was found unresponsive in his Basehor residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ramsey, 48, was a native of Arizona who claimed Richmond, Virginia, as his home of record. He entered the Army in 1989 and served at every level of enlisted leadership during his career.

“The soldiers, families and friends of the 15th Military Police Brigade are deeply saddened by the loss of Command Sgt. Maj. Ramsey,” Col. Caroline K.M. Smith, commander of the 15th Military Police Brigade, said in a news release. “His absence will be felt throughout the brigade. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

The cause of death remains under investigation by military and civilian authorities.