One person was taken to a local hospital on Friday morning following a two-vehicle crash on snow-slickened streets in southeast Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 7:35 a.m. at S.E. 29th and Fremont.

Topeka police Officer Aaron Bulmer said at the scene that the collision occurred when a white Chevrolet Tahoe SUV that was eastbound on S.E. 29th near Fremont attempted to avoid rear-ending a black truck that was "spinning" its wheels on the icy street at the intersection.

The Tahoe ended up crossing the center line and colliding with a silver, four-door Chevrolet Malibu that was westbound on S.E. 29th, Bulmer said.

The female driver of the Malibu complained of back pain and was taken to a Topeka hospital by American Medical Response ambulance with injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening, Bulmer said.

The female driver of the Tahoe wasn't taken by ambulance to the hospital. However, the woman might be taken to the hospital later by private vehicle, Bulmer added.

Four children in the Tahoe were all properly restrained and were reported uninjured.

Both vehicles sustained damage and came to reset facing northwest at the northwest corner of S.E. 29th and Fremont.