A Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital after a crash on Tonganoxie Drive, according to an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at 1:16 a.m. Thursday on Tonganoxie Drive near Stranger Road.

A 20-year-old man had been driving south in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500.

He reported to deputies that he accelerated and lost control of the vehicle on a slick road.

The truck went off the road, sliding into a ditch. The vehicle struck a brick culvert that was part of a driveway, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The driver was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center to be treated for head injuries. He was released later that morning.

The crash is being blamed on speed and road conditions, according to Sherley.