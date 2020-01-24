Today’s Birthday (01/24/20). Together, you’re unbeatable this year. Plan routines for steady progress to realize your vision. A spiritual awakening this winter supports you to surmount a physical obstacle. Resolve a team puzzle next summer, before you reach a peak in your physical performance. Share and celebrate with friends.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take a group endeavor to new heights. Breakthroughs with friends, social networks and community provide cause for celebration under the New Moon in Aquarius.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities shine under this Aquarius New Moon. Accept new responsibilities as you prepare. Develop a project from an idea to reality. Innovate and create.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Study with a master. Education, travels and exploration sprout under this New Moon. Consider different views and perspectives. Reach out for a long-distance connection.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Find creative ways to grow your family’s nest egg. A lucrative phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch a profitable initiative with your team.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Begin a new chapter together. Partnership blossoms under this New Moon. Support each other through changes or transformations. Collaborations flower beautifully with nurturing.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your physical moves seem energized. This New Moon sparks growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice for strong performance.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — This New Moon in Aquarius sparks a two-week family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Wrap your love around home and family. A new domestic phase arises with this Aquarian New Moon. Tend your garden for flowering results.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Profit through communications. Breakthroughs arise in conversation under this New Moon in Aquarius. Reach out for a powerful connection. Share gratitude, respect and appreciation.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Use creative communications for sales and marketing under this New Moon in Aquarius. A financial breakthrough opens new possibilities. Begin a lucrative phase.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — A new personal phase dawns with this New Moon in your sign. Take charge. Take your talents, capacities and skills to new levels.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle under this New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Practice benefits a philosophical, spiritual and mindful phase. Make long-term plans.