Edythe Jewell Howard Funk, followed her path faithfully and made her way home on January 19, 2020.

Her earthly home in her heart was McPherson where she moved to from Missouri when she was four. She went on to be the first football queen ever crowned at the high school and had the honor to be the first May Queen crowned in the “new” bandshell. She served as usherette at the Ritz theater and vividly recalls dressing in period costumes for the showing of “Gone with the Wind.” Also in McPherson, she met the love of her life, Glenferd Funk who was attending McPherson College. Her parents, Walter and Sarah (Thomas) Howard were tragically killed in a car accident in February 1941, so they never got to meet Glen. In 1942, Glen and Edythe married July 11 while Glen was in basic training for the Army Air Corps in California. Edythe became the rock of the family as they moved 50 times during their married life. Her unselfish and faithful support and dedication to her husband and family helped make possible her husband’s lasting contribution to the Nation. With family and friends, they enjoyed playing games, (somehow she always seemed to win), Christmas bingo, bowling, and were involved in Campfire Squares, Good Sam Club, Eastern Star, church potluck groups – to name a few. They had a fabulous adventure visiting all the states in this wonderful country and 22 other countries, including living in Japan, France, England, and Iran. Their devotion, love for each other and enduring faith is an inspiration to us all.

Those Edythe leaves behind to celebrate her life include her three children, (daughter Glenda preceded her), Glenda’s husband Terry, Jane (Bob) Klockars, Susan (Roger) Thiret, and Melvin (Linda) Funk, grandchildren Terry/Tammy Oliver, Todd/Kristen Oliver, Scott/Michelle Oliver, Kristina/Bill Richards, Pamela/Jim Dennert, Kimberly/Jim Semradek, Tausha/Kevin Melling, Tiffani/Dave Ternan, Kenza Funk and Gary Funk, along with great grandchildren Tia and Michael, Tabre, Trace, Erin, Ava O., Mason, Ava D., JJ, Sedona, Braxton, Gunnar Glen, Charlotte, Cadence, Addison, Zira and Lily, plus great, great grandchildren William and Aria who were all cherished by her, along with other relatives and friends.

Visitation will from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday (Jan. 24, 2020) at McPherson Church of the Brethren. Memorial Service will also be at McPherson Church of the Brethren at 10 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 25, 2020) immediately followed by Burial Service in McPherson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Jodi’s Race in honor of Glenda Oliver/Team Susan Thiret (1777 S Bellaire St. #170, Denver, CO 80222).

We thank God with hearts of gratitude for the imprint on each of our hearts and the legacy of love and honor for family, God, and our country that Edythe bestowed. We will miss her delight in the simple things and her beautiful smile.