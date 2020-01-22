GREENSBURG — Greensburg was recently one of 13 Kansas communities awarded $2.3 million for rural housing development from the Kansas Moderate Income Housing program, a supplement to Kansas Housing funding from the state. The grant money will help develop affordable housing for moderate-income families.

What it means for Greensburg is that two new duplexes will be built to serve as housing units for moderate income families, something the Greensburg-area has been in need of since the tornado in 2007.

The duplexes, already under construction, are across the street from the Youth Core Ministries office on the corner of Garfield and Oak streets. The first duplex could be finished in four months followed by the next one completed in another four months, with the overall goal of having both ready to rent by August 2020, pending any major weather issues or other delays, said Stacy Barnes, Greensburg City Administrator.

”This grant award from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation is a great opportunity to develop four new moderate income housing units and provide additional housing opportunities in Greensburg,” Barnes said. “Housing is one piece of the puzzle of Greensburg’s continued rebuilding and growth, and we are excited to have this new construction in our community.”

Developers Clyde and Cindy Schmidts, who own A1 Concrete in Greensburg, are serving as the general contractors, developers of the two duplexes and will be the owners and managers of the property each unit when finished. Each duplex will have two 3-bedroom, 2-bath homes in them.

The grant is for $400,000, but that will not cover everything, and the Schmidts will have to make up any difference and hold all the risk if the project is not completed.

This year’s awards will also rehabilitate a vacant long-term care facility into affordable rental units in Osage City, build a five-unit subdivision for single family homes in Sedgwick and expand a homebuyer assistance program in Lyons.

Kansas Housing administers the MIH program at no cost to the state. The Legislature allocates funding on a pass-through basis, and Kansas Housing manages the application and award process.