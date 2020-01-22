Slippery roads early Wednesday in the Topeka area were resulting in numerous slide-offs and crashes, authorities said.

A possible injury crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. at the northeast corner of S.W. 13th and Topeka Boulevard, where a sport utility vehicle hit a power pole and a fire hydrant.

A power line was reported to have been downed in the crash, with Evergy power crews called to the scene to make repairs.

Topeka police and emergency responders were called to the scene.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries resulting from the crash.

Several slide-offs also were being reported on area highways.

Rain and snow were in the forecast for Topeka and much of northeast Kansas on Wednesday morning, with wintry weather continuing Wednesday night into Thursday and Friday.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory to remain in effect until noon Wednesday.