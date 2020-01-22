A man who is facing a capital murder charge in Wyandotte County was scheduled to appear in a Leavenworth County courtroom last week for allegedly violating probation. But the case of Hugo A. Villanueva-Morales was removed from the Leavenworth County District Court docket, and no new hearing has been scheduled.

Villanueva-Morales, 30, is charged with capital murder and other alleged crimes in connection to an Oct. 6 shooting at a bar in Kansas City, Kansas. The shooting resulted in four deaths and five people were injured.

At the time of the shooting, Villanueva-Morales was on probation in Leavenworth County for introduction of contraband in a correctional facility.

The crime was committed in July 2015 while Villanueva-Morales was an inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility. By the time he was sentenced to probation in 2018, he already had been released from prison.

Court records indicate the standard sentence for the contraband charge given Villanueva-Morales’ criminal history would have been 120 months in prison. But District Judge Michael Gibbens agreed to a departure. The judge suspended a 60-month prison sentence and placed Villanueva-Morales on probation for three years.

After the Oct. 6 shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office filed a motion to revoke Villanueva-Morales’ probation.

The motion included an affidavit prepared by Leavenworth County Community Corrections. The affidavit alleges Villanueva-Morales violated several conditions of his probation including violating the law, possessing a firearm and visiting an establishment that serves alcohol.

Villanueva-Morales had been scheduled to appear Jan. 15 in Leavenworth County District Court for his probation violation case.

Court records show Gibbens had signed an order to have Villanueva-Morales transported from the Wyandotte County Detention Center to the Leavenworth County Jail for the Jan. 15 hearing. But Gibbens rescinded the transport order on Jan. 14.

“After further review and consideration, the Court orders the Transport Order to be rescinded at this time,” Gibbens wrote in his Jan. 14 order that rescinded the transport order.

As of Tuesday morning, a new hearing date had been set, according to court records.

According to Court Administrator Steve Crossland, Gibbens does not wish to publicly share his reasons for rescinding the transport order at this time.

After the Oct. 6 shooting, the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department identified Villanueva-Morales using the hyphenated last name. But he is identified in Leavenworth County District Court documents only by the last name of Villanueva.

Court records from Jackson County, Missouri, Circuit Court indicate Villanueva-Morales also is facing a third-degree assault charge in that county.

