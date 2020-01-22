Thursday 23

Storytime: 10:15 a.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Ages 3-5 years. No registration required.

VFW Post 1432 Auxiliary bingo: Doors open at 11 a.m., bingo at 1 p.m., 1108 W. Crawford.

Board of Design Review — Business Improvement District No. 1 meeting: 4 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash. 309-5720.

Free yoga for veterans with Melanie Back: 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 1432, 1108 W. Crawford.

Salina USD 305 Equity Council meeting: 5:30 p.m., Salina West Education Center, 501 W. Cloud. Open to the public. 309-4727, deborah.howard@usd305.com.

ABILENE — Lunch and Learn: World War I and the Introduction of the Fossil Fuel Era. Noon, Eisenhower Library, 200 S.E. Fourth. Free and open to the public; light lunch included on first-come, first-served basis. 785-263-6700, samantha.kenner@nara.gov.

Friday 24

Salina Area Veterans' Coffee Group: 9:30 a.m., Salina Innovation Foundation, 336 S. Santa Fe. Enter on north side through red door.

Eagles Auxiliary bingo: 1 p.m., Eagles Club, 146 N. Seventh.

Jolly Mixers bingo: 6:30 p.m. mini bingo, regular bingo 7:30, Muse Ballroom, 1700 Beverly.

Trinity Lutheran Church Free Movie Night: 7 p.m., 702 S. Ninth. "Unplanned," about pro-life speaker Abby Johnson. Snacks will be served. Everyone welcome.

LINDSBORG — Fika Swedish Friendship Group and Coffee: 10 a.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 320 N. Main.

LINDSBORG — American Legion Post 140 bingo: Doors open 5:30 p.m., games at 7, 524 E.State.

SYLVAN GROVE — Lincoln County Red Cross blood drive: Noon to 6 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 308 N. Indiana. 1-800-733-2767, www.redcrossblood.org.

WILSON — Ellsworth County Red Cross blood drive: 12:30-5:30 p.m., St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 2807 Ave. D. 1-800-733-2767, www.redcrossblood.org.