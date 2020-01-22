An electrical fire caused an estimated $7,500 in damage Tuesday afternoon to a College Hill residence, authorities said.

Topeka Fire Department crews were sent around 2 p.m. Tuesday to 1333 S.W. Garfield Ave., where the blaze was reported.

First-arriving crews found light smoke coming from the eaves of the house, said Kelly R. Adams, deputy chief of the Topeka Fire Department.

The home's occupants directed firefighters to the attic of the residence, Adams said.

An offensive attack was made on the fire, keeping it contained to the house where it started, Adams said.

A primary and secondary search of the house revealed all occupants were able to escape unharmed.

The Topeka Fire Department Investigation’s Unit was called to the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire was accidental in nature and more likely than not was associated with the failure of an electrical appliance or associated wiring.

The estimated damage was listed at $5,000 to the structure and $2,500 to the home's contents.

Working smoke detectors weren't present in the house, Adams said.

According to the Shawnee County appraiser's website, the house is owned by Terry and Brenda Stout. The home's 2019 appraised value was $20, 260.