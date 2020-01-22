Kansas experts see the same thing as national researchers as two major research projects released this fall show steep declines in bird populations and a grim outlook as temperatures continue to warm. A USA TODAY Network analysis of the data shows the loss of birds touches every U.S. state in North America.

Chuck Otte has been a longtime Geary County K-State Extension agent, which has made him a keen observer of the plants and animals of Kansas and how humans interact with them. Bird-watching is his lifelong passion.

"I have been bird-watching for 60 years. I started at 4 years old. ... Who else goes to Las Vegas, Nevada, and goes bird-watching?" Otte said.

Unfortunately, he has noticed there are fewer birds for him to watch — especially songbirds.

It isn't just a personal observation. He manages an immense database of the Kansas Bird Listserv, the go-to hub of information where birders around the state report findings and engage in conversation.

"People can try and downplay this, but it is real, and it is concerning," Otte said. "A lot of the losses are in the smaller songbirds. Some species, like wild turkeys and waterfowl, birds of prey like hawks and eagles, are actually increasing. It is not an all-or-nothing kind of thing, but we have some real serious issues we need to address."

At 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28, Dyck Arboretum of the Plains in Hesston will kick off a season of educational events with "Kansas Bird Populations and Distributions" with Otte. The cost of the lecture is $5 per person. Cash or credit card will be taken at the door.

"I will talk about what is happening at the national level, and switch over to what is happening in Kansas," Otte said. "Some species are increasing and the state they are in. We have been able to document this over the past 30 years."

Two major research projects released this fall brought into perspective what individual bird-watchers like Biggs have noticed, while raising concerns about the future and the need for additional conservation measures. Additionally, a USA TODAY Network analysis of the studies and their data showed the loss of birds touches every U.S. state in North America.

The first of the studies, dubbed the “Billion Birds” report and published in the journal “Science” in September, concluded 2.9 billion birds have vanished across North America since 1970, a decline of roughly 30%. It added to a growing body of work over the past couple of years documenting those losses.

The results surprised even the study’s lead author, Ken Rosenberg, a Cornell University scientist who also holds a position with the American Bird Conservancy.

Rosenberg used to tell bird-watchers the birds they were no longer seeing had probably moved on “somewhere else.” But the study proved otherwise, he said, showing in many cases bird populations had just plummeted.

While that doesn’t mean a bird “apocalypse” is underway, if conservation measures aren’t taken, Rosenberg said, the situation could “slide toward a bigger crisis, toward ecological unraveling of ecosystems.”

Another major report weeks later delivered a second punch. Using models and much of the same data, the report by the National Audubon Society provided a grim forecast of the potential impacts of warming temperatures on 600 bird species in North America.

“If we don’t take action, nearly two-thirds of North America’s birds face extinction as a result of climate change,” said Julie Wraithmell, president of Audubon Florida. If action is taken, she added, “we can change the fate of three-quarters of those birds.”

Casting blame

The massive losses in bird populations could have far-reaching implications for ecosystems and economies, said Marianne Korosy, Audubon Florida’s director of bird conservation.

Birds are both prey and predator, serve as nature’s pest control, share roles with bees in plant pollination and help to maintain genetic diversity by spreading seeds around, Korosy said. Also, the federal government estimates bird-watchers contribute $41 billion dollars a year to the nation’s economy.

The study by Rosenberg and his co-authors at wildlife agencies and research centers in the U.S. and Canada didn’t specifically analyze the causes behind the declining bird populations. He said that can be hard to pin down given the array of threats birds face and the vast distances they travel during migration. But previous studies indicate habitat loss is the primary threat.

As a group, grassland birds such as meadowlarks and quail suffered the biggest overall declines, the Billion Birds report showed. In the Midwest, the single biggest factor is habitat loss, said Neal Niemuth, an integrated conservation scientist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Bismarck, N.D. He points, for example, to the conversion of cattle grazing lands, which protect the birds’ natural habitat, to much more intensively farmed corn fields.

Other factors include feral cats, climate change and pesticides that kill insects birds need to live and raise their young.

“You can’t just pin it on one thing,” said Biggs, but human population growth has its own impacts. While bird populations have dwindled, the nation’s population has doubled over Biggs’ lifetime and Florida’s population is seven times greater.

“I hate having a doomsday attitude,” said Biggs. “But looking at the whole situation, it’s pretty horrific.”

Bird populations have fallen in each of the 49 U.S. states in North America, according to the USA TODAY Network analysis of state data from the North American Breeding Bird Survey.

A joint project with the U.S. Geological Survey and the Canadian Wildlife Service, the Breeding Bird Survey dates back to the 1960s and was the primary source of data for the Billion Birds report. Geological Survey scientists consider the long-term data available in the survey scientifically credible for 334 species, around a third of all the species with documented sightings in the U.S. and Canada.

In 39 states, more than half those species have shown declines.

A list of the five bird populations in each state with the worst declines totals 92 different species. Eastern meadowlark, bobwhite and house sparrow were among those with the greatest population declines in 17 states.

In Kansas, the five species with the greatest declines are the black-billed magpie, loggerhead shrike, chimney swift, house sparrow and burrowing owl, according to the data provided by the USGS.

Even official state birds suffered population losses in 25 of the 45 states where data was available. The state bird in Kansas, the western meadowlark, experienced a downward trend in population between 1966 and 2017, according to the USGS analysis.

Audubon examined how birds would fare under three climate change scenarios: one in which temperatures warmed by slightly less than 3 degrees Fahrenheit; another in which they warmed by nearly 4 degrees; and a third where they rose by more than 5 degrees in the coming decades.

Using climate modeling, Audubon studied how the risks birds face — including habitat conversion, extreme weather and sea level rise — could change and how that would affect birds in each state. Under the higher, unmitigated increase in warming over the next 65 years, the study concluded 97% of species could be affected by two or more climate-related threats.

Under the scenario of slightly less than 3 degrees warming within the next 35 years, at least 51 of the 600 species Audubon examined faced a high risk of either being wiped out or seeing a worsening trend.

In Kansas, an average temperature increase of 2.7 degrees by 2055 could wipe out or cause a worsening trend in four bird species in part or all of their range. The list includes the fish crow, Henslow's sparrow, least tern and yellow-throated warbler.

"On a national scale, a lot of things are continent-wide and some cases two continents wide, the threats these birds are facing," Otte said.

A small local effort

When the city of Newton and the Army Corps of Engineers restored the banks of Sand Creek in 2009, a wetland was established near the current wastewater treatment plant. That was part of required work because the project used environmental restoration funds.

Over the course of the last 10 years, that spot has become a hot spot for bird watchers, despite the public not having any direct access to the wetland because of sewage runoff.

"In 2015 we were contacted by bird-watchers because they were interested in access because they were seeing all kinds of bird species that were there," said Suzanne Loomis, director of public works for the city of Newton. "When we have done bird counts here in the past, they exceeded more than 145 different bird species — 153 at the last count."

This year, the Kansas Alliance of Wetlands and Streams is pulling together several groups and working with the city to provide access. That access could come in the form of a parking lot, fencing around the ponds, observation decks and boardwalks to those decks.

Ducks Unlimited, Evergy and a local foundation have been part of the discussion as well.

"I believe we will get to the point, if we are not already, of 100 percent private funds for this project," Loomis said. "There are probably more than 100 bird-watchers in Harvey County who would see this as a lovely addition to our facilities open to the public in Harvey County."

She anticipates presenting a memorandum of understanding to the commission at the next meeting of the commission, scheduled for Jan. 28.