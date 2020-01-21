TENNIS

KCAC pre-season

coaches polls

WOMEN

Rank;School;Pts. (FPV)

1;Southwestern;76 (6)

2;McPherson;69 (2)

3;Ottawa;64 (2)

4;Tabor;60

5;Bethel;48

6;Kan. Wesleyan;47

7;Sterling;32

8;Friends;25

9;Bethany;19

10;Okla. Wesleyan;10

MEN

Rank;School;Pts. (FPV)

1;McPherson;81 (9)

2;Ottawa;70

3;Southwestern;59 (1)

4;Bethany;57

5;Kansas Wesleyan;56

6;Bethel;40

7;Tabor;33

8;Friends;23

9;Sterling;17

10;Oklahoma Wesleyan;12

BOWLING

GOODWILL

Buggsy’s Raiders;41;27

Arrowhead;40;28

Midway Motors;35.5;32.5

Heavy Pork;32;36

All 3 Holes;31.5;36.5

Miles Properties;31;37

We B Gone;30;38

Roofing Services;27;41

High Single Game — Jeremy Horton, Arrowhead, 269; High Single Series — Jeff Growchowsky, Arrowhead, 751; High Team Game — Arrowhead, 1,140; High Team Series — Arrowhead, 3,208.

Area grads

take honors

WICHITA — A pair of area graduates took Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference women’s basketball player of the week honors for the week ending Sunday.

Kelcey Hinz of Whitewater and Ashtyn Wiebe of Elbing were named the KCAC offensive and defensive players of the week respectively.

Hinz is a 6-foot sophomore forward for Kansas Wesleyan. The Remington High School grad scored 31 points with 25 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot in a win over 19th-ranked Sterling. She set a single-game total rebounding school record in the game and tied the conference record.

It was the second time Hinz took weekly KCAC honors this season.

In addition, Hinz was named the NAIA Division II National Player of the Week.

Wiebe is a 5-8 sophomore guard for Tabor College. Shed is a Berean Academy grad. In two games, both Tabor wins, she had eight defensive rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots.

Cupid takes

track honors

WICHITA — Bethel College junior Kemroy Cupid was named the KCAC indoor track athlete of the week for the week ending Sunday.

At the Scott Nisley Memorial Classic in Crete, Neb., Cupid won both the 60-meter dash in 6.88 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 22.94. His time in the 60 was a school record and met the NAIA national aualifying standard.

He is a junior from Kingstown, St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

KWU makes

changes

SALINA — Kansas Wesleyan has announced several coaching changes for the football team, which won the KCAC title and advanced to the NAIA playoffs.

Mike Famiglietti has been named the offensive coordinator. He served in the same capacity with head coach Myers Hendrickson at Northern State (N.D.) in 2018. Famiglietti also coached at Wisconsin Lutheran and University of North Dakota.

Previous offensive coordinator Matt Myers has been moved to defensive coordinator, replacing John Michaletti, who left to become the defensive coordinator at Mount Marty College, which being its first year of varsity play in 2021.

Graduate assistant Josh Lewis has been named linebacker coach and recruiting coordinator, replacing Bryant Beal, who left for Midland University.

PRCA rodeo

at Hartman

PARK CITY – The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association is sponsoring a rodeo Friday and Saturday at Hartman Arena.

Each night’s action begins at 7:30 p.m.

Competitors will earn points towards qualifying for the Wrangler National Finals in Las Vegas.

Ticket information is available at ticketmaster.com.