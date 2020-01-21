Are you interested in learning how to grow industrial hemp or just learn more about this new crop for Kansas? K-State Research and Extension has been on the forefront of industrial hemp research in the state of Kansas for the past few years. Research done at the John C. Pair Horticulture Center in Haysville as well as other research sites in Kansas will be the topic of “K-State Industrial Hemp Conference.”

This conference will be held at the Sedgwick County Extension Office in Wichita Feb. 4.

The conference schedule is as follows:

8:30 a.m. Registration

9 a.m. Insect & Mite Pest Management in Hemp –Dr. Raymond Cloyd

9:50 a.m. Break

10:10 a.m. Disease Prevention –Dr. Megan Kennelly & Judy O’Mara

11 a.m. Hemp & High Tunnels at Olathe –Dr. Cary Rivard

12 p.m. Lunch (provided)

1 p.m. K-State Olathe Hemp Testing Service –Dr. Eleni Pliakoni

1:50 p.m. KDA: Looking at 2019 & Ahead to 2020 –Mr. Braden Hoch

2:40 p.m. Break

3 p.m. Industrial Hemp Research at the John C. Pair Horticultural Center –Dr. Jason Griffin

The conference fee is $50.00 per person by January 28. After January 28 the fee is $75.00 per person. Lunch will be provided.

Register for this conference online at www.bit.ly/kshempconf. You can also register by phone at 316-788-0492.

— Scott Eckert is a Kansas State Research and Extension agent for Harvey County. Horticulture is his specialty. The Harvey County Extension office can be contacted at 284-6930.