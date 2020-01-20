Today’s Birthday (01/20/20). Benefits arise this year through community connections. Disciplined planning and organization produce results. Winter inspiration shifts long-term plans before an obstacle impacts your work and health. Resolve a group challenge next summer before your energy and vitality surges. Get by with help from your friends.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take a trip with someone fun. Team projects get farther this month, with the Sun in Aquarius. Enjoy social life and make new connections.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Profitable opportunities arise. Take on a professional challenge this month, with the Sun in Aquarius. Advance your position. Your status and influence rise.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re eager to leap boundaries, push limitations and discover. Conditions are favorable, so go! Travel and studies beckon this month under the Aquarius Sun.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Maintain healthy routines. Discuss long-term goals and plans. Strengthen family finances, with the Sun in Aquarius. Sort, file and organize over the next month.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Romance is distinctly possible. Collaborate, compromise and negotiate win-win deals. Partnership multiplies your efforts this month under the Aquarius Sun. Rely on each other.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Home recharges you. Grow your physical work, health and energy, with the Sun in Aquarius this month. Raise your performance level with practice.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Enter a highly creative period. You’re lucky in love this month, with the Aquarius Sun. Enjoy diversions with friends and family. Cook up some romance.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Recharge for later financial productivity. Focus on home and family this month, with the Sun in Aquarius. Comfortable surroundings nurture your creativity. Make improvements.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You feel a logical shift. You retain information especially well over the next month, with the Sun in Aquarius. Learn and retain complex material. Your communications thrive, and words come easily.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Generate a positive financial balance. Money comes more easily with the Sun in Aquarius. Take advantage of lucrative conditions. Keep your deadlines and promises.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Friends can help. Go for a personal win. Enjoy an advantage this month with the Sun in your sign. Use your power and talent for good.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Take care of business. Savor peaceful productivity, with the Aquarian Sun. Enjoy solitude and introspection. Restore energies through rest, nature, beauty and meditation.