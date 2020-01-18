SALINA — The Newton High School boys’ basketball team fell on the road to Salina South 75-62 Friday in AV-CTL I play.

Newton outscored South 51-42 from the field, but was outscored 25-11 from the free throw line.

South led 14-10 after the first quarter, 31-21 at the half and 50-31 after three quarters.

Newton doubled its score in the fourth quarter.

Cade Hannert led South with 24 points, followed by A.J. Johnson with 18 and Devon Junghans with 14.

Newton was led by Alex Krogmeier and Kolyn Saucedo with 15 points each.

South is 7-2, 5-1 in league play and sweeps the regular-season series.

Newton drops to 3-6, 1-4 in AV-CTL I play. The Railers open play in the Bluestem Classic Thursday in El Dorado.

NEWTON (3-6, 1-4 AV-CTL I) — Ruth 0 0-0 2, 0; Brackeen 1 (2) 0-0 5, 8; Petz 0 0-0 0, 0; Krogmeier 1 (3) 4-5 4, 15; Sauceda 1 (3) 4-6 4, 15; Nocenti 0 0-0 1, 0; Ray 1 1-4 0, 1; Georgiou 0 0-0 1, 0; Saucedo 0 (3) 0-0 1, 9; Mills 2 2-4 2, 6; Edwards 0 (2) 0-0 1, 6; TOTALS 6 (13) 11-19 20, 62.

SALINA SOUTH (7-2, 5-1 AV-CTL I) — Schreiber 2 0-0 1, 4; Jordan 2 2-2 1, 6; Varela 0 0-0 2, 0; Johnson 5 6-11 0, 18; Hannert 9 6-6 1, 24; Evans 1 2-2 0, 4; Junghans 1 (2) 6-6 3, 14; Copes 0 0-0 0, 0; Griess 0 1-2 1, 1; Barber 0 2-2 0, 2; Ratcliff 1 0-0 3, 2; Davidson 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 21 (2) 25-31 13, 75.

Newton;10;11;10;31;—62

S.South;14;17;19;25;—75