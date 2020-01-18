SALINA — The Newton High School girls’ basketball team fell to Salina South 49-18 Friday in AV-CTL I play in Salina.

Newton trailed 13-3 after the first quarter and 30-9 at the half.

Newton was seven of 34 fro the field and four of 13 from the free throw line, while South was 14 of 46 from the field and 18 of 26 from the line.

South was led by Sydney Peterson with 24 points. South improves to 5-4, 3-3 in league play. South sweeps the regular-season series.

Alexis Epp scored 10 points for the Railers.

Newton drops to 0-9, 0-5 in league play, and travels to Maize Friday.

NEWTON (0-9, 0-5) — Kei.Gillispie 1-6 0-2 2, Antonowich 0-5 1-2 1, Loewen 0-3 0-0 0, Entz 0-3 0-0 0, Epp 4-10 2-4 10, Ken.Gillispie 1-2 0-2 2, Valle-Ponds 1-3 1-3 3, Seidl 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0, Hendrickson 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 7-34 4-13 18.

SALINA SOUTH (5-4, 3-3) — Weis 1-4 2-4 4, Peterson 8-14 5-6 24, Arnold 2-6 5-6 9, Janda 0-5 0-0 0, Maxton 1-6 4-6 6, Franco 1-2 1-2 3, Hamel 0-4 0-0 0, Latham 0-2 0-0 0, Howard 1-2 1-2 3, Herbel 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 14-46 18-26 49.

Newton;3;6;4;5;—18

S.South;13;17;18;1;—49

3-point goals — N 0-3 (Antonowich 0-2, Edwards 0-1), SS 3-15 (Weis 0-1, Peterson 3-3, Arnold 0-2, Janda 0-3, Hamel 0-2, Latham 0-2). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — N 32 (Epp 8), SS 36 (Maxton, Franco 7). Turnovers — N 18, SS 6. Total fouls — N 16, SS 13.