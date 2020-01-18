PREP GIRLS

Heart of America

Sterling 54, Berean Ac. 54

ELBING — The Berean Academy Warrior girls fell to Sterling 54-34 Friday in Heart of America League play in Elbing.

Sterling led 25-10 at the half.

Kayla Morris led Sterling with 12 points.

Miranda Wiebe led Berean with 15 points. Brooke Wiebe added 12 points.

Sterling is 7-1, 1-0 in league play.

Berean is 6-4, 2-1 in HOAL play, and hosts the Eli J. Walter Invitational beginning Jan. 28.

STERLING (7-1, 1-0 HOAL) — Rowland 0 0-0 0, 0; Morris 5 2-2 3, 12; Forney 0 1-2 0, 1; Linden 3 (1) 0-2 2, 9; B.Horsch 2 (1) 0-2 0, 7; Richter 0 0-0 0, 0; Briar 0 (1) 0-1 3, 3; Comley 2 0-0 3, 4; E.Horsch 2 1-3 1, 5; Beagley 2 5-7 4, 9; Zombo 1 2-2 2, 4; TOTALS 17 (3) 11-21 19, 54.

BEREAN ACADEMY (6-4, 2-1 HOAL) — Bro.Wiebe 2 (2) 2-5 1, 12; Neal 0 0-0 2, 0; Timken 0 1-2 1, 1; Veer 0 0-0 0, 0; Koontz 0 0-0 0, 0; L.Mullins 0 0-0 3, 0; Bri.Wiebe 1 0-0 2, 2; M.Wiebe 6 3-7 3, 15; S.Mullins 0 2-6 5, 6; Wine 1 0-0 0, 2; Slabach 0 0-0 4, 0; Smith 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 10 (2) 8-20 21, 34.

Berean Ac.;2;8;8;16;—34

Sterling;9;16;15;14;—54

PREP BOYS

Central Kansas League

Hesston 53, Halstead 24

HESSTON — Cason Richardson scored 23 points to lead the Hesston Swather boys to a 53-24 win over the Halstead Dragons Friday in CKL play in Hesston.

Hesston led 21-10 at the half.

Jackson Humphries added eight points for the Swathers.

Lakin Farmer led Halstead with nine points. Cameron Kohr added eight.

Hesston is 9-0, 2-0 in league play, and plays this week at the Hillsboro Trojan Classic. Halstead is 2-7, 0-2 in league play, and hosts the 50th Adolph Rupp Invitational this week.

HALSTEAD (2-7, 0-2 CKL) — Kohr 2 (1) 1-2 4, 8; Farmer 3 3-5 3, 9; Propst 1 4-9 4, 6; Drake 0 0-0 3, 0; A.Radke 0 0-0 1, 0; I.Radke 0 0-0 0, 0; Davison 0 0-0 0, 0; Horn 0 1-2 1, 1; Motes 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 6 (1) 9-16 16, 24.

HESSTON (9-0, 2-0 CKL) — Esau 1 0-0 1, 2; Schroeder 1 1-1 1, 3; Cox 0 0-1 0, 0; Schilling 1 1-2 1, 3; Waltner 0 0-0 0, 0; Richardson 4 (4) 3-5 1, 23; Bruner 0 0-0 3, 0; M.Arnold 1 2-2 2, 4; Manickam 1 0-0 0, 2; Humphreys 1 (1) 3-4 1, 8; N.Arnold 1 0-0 2, 2; Schmidt 2 0-0 4, 4; Bollinger 1 0-0 5, 2; TOTALS 14 (5) 10-15 19, 53.

Halstead;4;6;7;7;—24

Hesston;16;5;10;22;—53

Heart of America

Berean Ac. 63, Sterling 46

ELBING — Zac Koontz scored 27 points to lead the Berean Academy boys to a 63-46 win over the Sterling Black Bears Friday in HOAL play.

Berean used a 19-9 second quarter to lead 34-23 at the half. The Warriors outscored Sterling 30-15 from 3-point range.

Chase Wiebe scored 13 points for the Warriors. Zach Duggar added 10.

Cedrick Wilson led Sterling with 18 points. Sterling falls to 4-3, 0-1 in league play.

Berean Academy is 10-0, 3-0 in league play, and plays this week at the Burrton Invitational.

STERLING (4-3, 0-1 HOAL) — Wilkey 1 (1) 2-2 2, 6; Royer 0 0-0 1, 0; Myers 2 (1) 0-0 2, 7; Wilson 6 (2) 0-0 1, 18; Bressler 0 0-0 0, 0; Oden 1 (1) 0-0 3, 5; Weigel 3 3-5 3, 9; TOTALS 13 (5) 5-7 14, 46.

BEREAN ACADEMY (10-0, 3-0 HOAL) — Busenitz 0 0-0 0, 0; Landis 1 (1) 0-0 2, 5; Wiebe 5 3-4 1, 13; Hoover 1 0-0 4, 2; Koontz 3 (7) 0-2 0, 27; Dugger 2 (2) 0-1 3, 10; Timken 1 2-4 2, 4; Snook 1 0-0 2, 2; Kukula 0 0-0 0, 0; Thiessen 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 14 (10) 5-11 14, 63.

Sterling;14;9;11;12;—46

Berean Ac.;15;19;16;13;—63